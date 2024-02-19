This year’s Presidents’ Day deals are finally here, giving you an opportunity to buy all kinds of vacuums with huge discounts. Whether you’re looking for an upright, robot, or cordless vacuum, there’s surely something for you among all of the offers that are available online. However, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with your purchase as soon as possible. If you delay until the last minute of the holiday, there’s a high chance that you miss out on the savings as stocks for the vacuum that you want may already be sold out by then.

Best Presidents’ Day vacuum deals

A traditional upright vacuum is still the cleaning device of choice for a lot of families, and if you need a new one, you wouldn’t want to miss the discounts from the ongoing Presidents’ Day vacuum deals. We’ve rounded up our top picks below so that you can make a quick decision on what to buy while the stocks are still available. These vacuums range from budget-friendly options to premium machines, so we’re pretty sure at least one of these will catch your eye.

Eureka Airspeed NEU100 —

Hoover MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel —

Bissell CleanView Allergen Pet Lift-Off —

Bissell SurfaceSense Allergen Pet Lift-off —

Shark Rotator Pet with PowerFins HairPro —

Simplicity Vacuums S65 Premium Cordless Stick Vacuum — $400, was $500

You deserve a vacuum that’s as capable as you are. The Simplicity Vac S65 Premium lightweight cordless stick vacuum switches effortlessly between handheld and extended modes. More importantly, it comes with a second battery. That extra battery allows you to clean your entire house in one go. When the first battery runs out, simply plug the vacuum into its docking station, swap out the battery, and retrieve the system to keep going. Plus, it comes with many extra tools and accessories like a magic wand, LED carpet and bare floor nozzle, a storage wall mount, crevice and dusting tool, and much more. Two speeds allow you to handle any size mess, small to big, and you can use it to clean virtually any space, whether inside your home, car, patio, or elsewhere. It’s perfect for quick cleans, offers HEPA filtration, and the 360-degree swivel neck lets you easily get under furniture and tricky spaces. It’s everything you could ever want in a vacuum and more. From now until March 15, 2024, use code DTREND20 to save 20% on the S65P. You can also shop any of Simplicity Vacuum’s other products — like the S65 Standard or Deluxe — and save 10% using code DTREND10 through March 15.

Shop Now

Best Presidents’ Day robot vacuum deals

The best robot vacuums will keep your floor clean with minimal effort on your part, which is why these smart devices are always popular whenever there’s a sale. We don’t expect things to be any different with this year’s Presidents’ Day robot vacuum deals, especially those that feature the most popular brands like iRobot’s Roomba and Shark. Any of these robot vacuums are worth every single penny because of the convenience that they will provide to you and your family.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max —

Shark Matrix RV2300 —

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO —

Roborock Q7+ Max —

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ —

Best Presidents’ Day cordless vacuum deals

For Presidents’ Day cordless vacuum deals, it’s expected that Dyson will be the most in-demand brand, as its machines are known for their powerful performance and advanced features. There are other cordless vacuums worth buying though, and we’ve highlighted them below. Whether you want a cheap and lightweight cordless vacuum or a premium and feature-packed one, you wouldn’t want to miss out on the bargains for the holiday.

Shark Pet —

Samsung Jet 60 Pet —

Dyson V8 —

Dyson V12 —

Samsung Bespoke Jet —

Editors' Recommendations