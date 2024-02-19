 Skip to main content
Vacuum Presidents’ Day deals on upright, robot and cordless vacs

Aaron Mamiit
By
Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Vacuum mounted on a wall.
Samsung

This year’s Presidents’ Day deals are finally here, giving you an opportunity to buy all kinds of vacuums with huge discounts. Whether you’re looking for an upright, robot, or cordless vacuum, there’s surely something for you among all of the offers that are available online. However, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with your purchase as soon as possible. If you delay until the last minute of the holiday, there’s a high chance that you miss out on the savings as stocks for the vacuum that you want may already be sold out by then.

Best Presidents’ Day vacuum deals

Bissell CleanView Allergen Lift-Off Upright Vacuum in portable mode.
Bissell

A traditional upright vacuum is still the cleaning device of choice for a lot of families, and if you need a new one, you wouldn’t want to miss the discounts from the ongoing Presidents’ Day vacuum deals. We’ve rounded up our top picks below so that you can make a quick decision on what to buy while the stocks are still available. These vacuums range from budget-friendly options to premium machines, so we’re pretty sure at least one of these will catch your eye.

  • Eureka Airspeed NEU100 —
  • Hoover MAXLife Pro Pet Swivel —
  • Bissell CleanView Allergen Pet Lift-Off —
  • Bissell SurfaceSense Allergen Pet Lift-off —
  • Shark Rotator Pet with PowerFins HairPro —

Simplicity Vacuums S65 Premium Cordless Stick Vacuum — $400, was $500

Simplicity Vacuums S65P cordless stick vacuum in use multiple ways - sponsored tag
Simplicity Vacuums

You deserve a vacuum that’s as capable as you are. The Simplicity Vac S65 Premium lightweight cordless stick vacuum switches effortlessly between handheld and extended modes.  More importantly, it comes with a second battery. That extra battery allows you to clean your entire house in one go. When the first battery runs out, simply plug the vacuum into its docking station, swap out the battery, and retrieve the system to keep going. Plus, it comes with many extra tools and accessories like a magic wand, LED carpet and bare floor nozzle, a storage wall mount, crevice and dusting tool, and much more. Two speeds allow you to handle any size mess, small to big, and you can use it to clean virtually any space, whether inside your home, car, patio, or elsewhere. It’s perfect for quick cleans, offers HEPA filtration, and the 360-degree swivel neck lets you easily get under furniture and tricky spaces. It’s everything you could ever want in a vacuum and more. From now until March 15, 2024, use code DTREND20 to save 20% on the S65P. You can also shop any of Simplicity Vacuum’s other products — like the S65 Standard or Deluxe — and save 10% using code DTREND10 through March 15.

Shop Now

Related

Best Presidents’ Day robot vacuum deals

The Roborock Q7 Max+ in action cleaning crumbs off of carpet.
Roborock

The best robot vacuums will keep your floor clean with minimal effort on your part, which is why these smart devices are always popular whenever there’s a sale. We don’t expect things to be any different with this year’s Presidents’ Day robot vacuum deals, especially those that feature the most popular brands like iRobot’s Roomba and Shark. Any of these robot vacuums are worth every single penny because of the convenience that they will provide to you and your family.

  • Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max —
  • Shark Matrix RV2300 —
  • iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO —
  • Roborock Q7+ Max —
  • Samsung Jet Bot AI+ —

Best Presidents’ Day cordless vacuum deals

Dyson V12 Detect cordless vacuum being used to clean car interior.
Dyson

For Presidents’ Day cordless vacuum deals, it’s expected that Dyson will be the most in-demand brand, as its machines are known for their powerful performance and advanced features. There are other cordless vacuums worth buying though, and we’ve highlighted them below. Whether you want a cheap and lightweight cordless vacuum or a premium and feature-packed one, you wouldn’t want to miss out on the bargains for the holiday.

  • Shark Pet —
  • Samsung Jet 60 Pet —
  • Dyson V8 —
  • Dyson V12 —
  • Samsung Bespoke Jet —

Get this Shark self-emptying robot vacuum while it’s 30% off
The Shark Matrix robot vacuum cleaning a rug while a person reads in a chair.

One of the best robot vacuum deals at the moment is perfect if you want a high-end solution to many of your cleaning problems. Over at Amazon, you can buy the Shark AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Emptying Base for $453, thereby saving a huge $197 off the usual price. Working out at 30% off, this robot vacuum is going to save you so much time and effort. It has a 60-day capacity so you don’t even need to empty the base station very often. Want to know more? We’ve got all you need to know about it before you hit that buy button.

Why you should buy the Shark AI Robot Vacuum
From the makers of some of the best robot vacuums around, the Shark AI Robot Vacuum is something special. It’s perfect for anyone who’s been reading up on how to choose a robot vacuum and worked out they need something high-end and feature-packed.

Read more
The Blink Mini compact indoor security camera is $20 right now
The Blink Mini on a countertop.

Looking for some great security camera deals to keep your home a little more secure than before? At Amazon, you can pay just $20 for the excellent Blink Mini, saving $10 off the regular price of $30. Ideal if you want to keep an eye on your pets while you’re out or simply be able to communicate across the home, the Blink Mini is super versatile. Here’s why you should buy one while it’s currently 33% off.

Why you should buy the Blink Mini
One of the best indoor security cameras, the Blink Mini is so simple yet effective. It’s a plug-in camera that can monitor your home day or night thanks to its 1080p HD lens also having night vision.

Read more
This cordless vacuum looks like a Dyson, and it’s only $88 today
Wyze Cordless Vacuum

There are many cordless vacuum deals around but we’re most impressed by the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum at Walmart at the moment. Looking a lot like a Dyson, it’s much cheaper. Usually $199, it’s enjoying a $111 price cut so it’s down to $88 for a limited time. Incredibly cheap for a cordless vacuum, here’s what to expect from one of the best vacuum deals.

Why you should buy the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum
Keen to compete with some of the best cordless vacuums, the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum is a bargain for what it provides. It has a brushless 20,000 Pa digital motor which reduces friction so you get peak power at all times. There’s also another motor with 9,500 RPM of power built into the brush head. A choice of three different speeds for suction means you can be as delicate or as fierce as you need to be. A three-stage filtrations system ensures it can snap up every particle you can think of, with a final HEPA filter to remove 99.99% of remaining debris just like the best vacuums. A clear LED display means you can see what setting you’ve picked at any time, while the brush head has 6 daylight-bright LED lights which help illuminate dust and debris under furniture or when you’re vacuuming in poor lighting conditions.

Read more