VAVA expands into home security with a new wireless home cam

Electronics manufacturer VAVA makes a whole bunch of gizmos, among them an electric toothbrush, headphones, air purifiers and dash cams for automobiles. The company is trying something new this Fall by launching a Kickstarter-backed VAVA Home Cam, a wireless home security camera with simple interfaces, easy installation, and an onboard battery that will last up to a year on a single charge.

VAVA learned a lot from its last Kickstarter-based project, the VAVA Dash Cam, which so far has raised more than $425,000 on a $25,000 goal. More importantly, it gave the electronics firm a platform through which to interrogate homeowners about their needs and desires when it comes to a security camera solution.

First of all, battery life seems to be a priority for owners of the new dash cam. The internal battery of the Home Cam can last up to 365 days on a single charge and the device also includes an optional solar panel, which could eliminate the need for recharging altogether.

In terms of hardware, the VAVA Home Cam has a built-in alarm and two-way audio capabilities, three levels of motion detection sensitivity so DIY smart home enthusiasts can tinker with the settings, and a 140-degree angle lens for maximum coverage. An onboard 128GH local MicroSD card allows for access to encrypted video recordings, while users can also access 1030 HD video via the accompanying iOS or Android mobile app.

It also seems to be important to VAVA to offer a wireless solution in our new age of cord-cutting smart home devices. The new home cam, unlike its dash cam, is completely wireless and includes a screw-in base, a desktop mount, and a touch-and-go magnetic mount for homeowners who like to tweak their setup frequently.

“VAVA believes in creating innovative products that are about making life simple for everyone,” said Jeh Link, director of marketing for VAVA, in a release. “By conducting user surveys and talking to homeowners, we are creating a home security camera that is made to last, made to protect, and made for simplicity, combining seamless designs with functionalities that users want, at a price that is attainable for the everyday consumer. Now we are introducing the VAVA Home Cam to every home, continuing the superior security and peace of mind for every aspects of life — at home, on the road, and more”

VAVA is promoting its new home camera on Kickstarter for a discount price of $149, while the product is expected to fetch a retail price of $249.

VAVA has a solid reputation as a manufacturer as well as a confirmed track record as a Kickstarter-backed device producer but as always, please keep your wits about you when it comes to crowd-based products.