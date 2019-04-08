Across the U.S., popular video doorbells are recording their own thefts

Share

The idea of a video doorbell is to keep your home safe and allow you to see who comes to your door, even when you aren’t home. But what happens when your video doorbell goes missing entirely? That leaves homeowners will little recourse to figure out what happened. Unfortunately, there has been an uptick in reports of video doorbells getting stolen, according to local news reports, including one from Fox 5 in Las Vegas.

According to the reports, residents are waking up in the morning or coming home at night only to find their video doorbell devices stolen. Typically the devices are screwed into place on the outside of a house, often with mounts or braces to hold them in place. While they are wired into the wall, thieves don’t seem to care too much about that. In most cases, residents appear to report the devices have been pried off the side of their home.

In some cases, the cameras are able to capture an image of the perpetrator as they are stealing the device. Those images are usually available through mobile apps connected to the doorbell, which might help police track down the person responsible for the theft. However, there’s no guarantee that officers will be able to find the thieves, especially if they steal the device while keeping their face and other identifying features covered while on camera. Police are suggesting that people keep track of the serial number on their devices in order to keep track of them and watch in case the devices appear on Craigslist, eBay, or other online marketplaces.

The recent spate of thefts reported in Las Vegas is just the latest occurrence of theft as it relates to video doorbells. Last year, numerous reports in a community outside of Denver, Colorado, suggested similar activity was taking place. Similar situations have cropped up in Sacramento, California, as well as Nashville, Tennessee, and Miramar, Florida. Most video doorbell manufacturers have suggestions for what to do if your device is stolen. Ring has a theft response process set up to help customers get a free replacement when a device is stolen, and Nest has a process of its own to help affected customers.