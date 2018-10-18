Digital Trends
The marvels of the Internet have made it possible to do all your shopping from the comfort of your living room. Whether you’re buying a new shirt, the latest tech product, or even your groceries, you can do it all from the computer and wait for the items to show up on your doorstep a mere few days later. That’s right — you never even have to set foot into a grocery store ever again if you don’t want to. Amazon Prime Pantry is one such service that allows users to shop for groceries and household supplies while chilling at home. Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Pantry.

amazon takes costco sams club prime pantry

What is Prime Pantry?

Essentially, Prime Pantry is an online store that allows Amazon Prime members to buy nonperishable food items and household supplies in everyday package sizes. In other words, you won’t be able to buy the bulk wholesale sizes that you would find at Costco Wholesale or Sam’s Club. Prime Pantry allows Amazon to expand into the grocery and household supply sector, offering these items at cost-effective prices.

Free-trial and paid members of Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime Student can sign up for a Prime Pantry membership.

If you don’t already have an Amazon Prime membership, you can enjoy a 30-day free trial. When the trial period is over, you’ll pay $13 for a month-to-month plan, or $119 for a whole year. Prime Student members pay $6.49 per month, or $59 for a year.

what is amazon prime pantry tries to one up black friday with day 720x720

How does it work?

Users can browse the Prime Pantry selection on the Amazon website, or via the Amazon app, to surf through thousands of food items and household supplies. Prime Pantry also offers weekly deals and coupons, with discounts on popular qualifying products.

Some products in the selection can only be purchased on Prime Pantry. Look for items marked with the blue-and-black “Prime Pantry” label to identify these exclusive items.

what is amazon prime pantry day packages 3

How much does it cost?

All Prime members get a free 30-day trial of Prime Pantry. After the 30-day period, Prime members will pay $5 every month to enjoy free shipping on all orders of $40 or more. Orders that are below $40 will cost $8 to ship. Only Prime Pantry items count toward the $40 minimum for free shipping, as non-Prime Pantry items are shipped separately.

However, Prime members don’t have to be subscribers to Prime Pantry in order to use the service. To avoid paying a monthly fee, users who only want to place an order once in a while can simply pay $8 to ship an order, regardless of the size or cost of the shipment.

For customers who are already subscribed to Amazon Fresh, a Prime Pantry membership is included. All Prime Pantry orders that are $40 or above will ship for free to Amazon Fresh subscribers.

what is amazon prime pantry price increase 720x720

How long does delivery take?

For Prime Pantry shipments, Amazon can’t promise the two-day shipping that is usually guaranteed to Prime members. Due to the size and weight of Prime Pantry boxes, they are shipped via ground shipping, so orders can take between one and four business days to arrive at their destination.

Where does Prime Pantry deliver?

Prime Pantry does not deliver to Alaska or Hawaii. Because Prime Pantry can only be delivered using ground shipping, Amazon can only send Prime Pantry orders to the contiguous United States at this time. P.O. boxes, APO/FPO, dorms, and Amazon Lockers are also excluded.

what is amazon prime pantry couple conned out of 1 2m in tech goods 720x720

Is Prime Pantry worth the money?

It all depends on how you usually do your grocery shopping and what you tend to buy. If you live in a metropolitan area and don’t own a car, grocery shopping can be a weekly headache that you dread, in which case a small fee once a month isn’t a huge price to pay. If you regularly buy a lot of nonperishable food items, Amazon Prime Pantry has many different options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

But because Prime Pantry doesn’t offer produce at this time, you won’t be able to buy fresh fruits and vegetables, raw meat, or dairy products on this site. Do a cost comparison and calculate what you usually spend on the items you purchase most frequently. If you’re saving a little by buying on Amazon, and also saving yourself the hassle of a grocery store visit, Prime Pantry could be worth it.

