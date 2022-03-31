Why does my Roomba keep cleaning the same area?

Robot vacuums are a game-changing smart home invention. They aren't a do-it-all device but rather something that does one thing (two for mopping variants) expertly. So even if you only save an hour from vacuuming your place, that's an hour you get to put back somewhere else in your life.

Difficulty Easy Duration 10 minutes What You Need Roomba Smart Vaccuum

Granted, like all technology devices, robot vacs aren't perfect. Machine learning or A.I. devices have to go through growing pains. Sometimes your Roomba or another robot vacuum will have an issue, like cleaning the same area repeatedly, even after it's been cleaned.

Here, we'll talk about how to fix your Roomba from repeatedly going over the same area. First, we have to identify what could be wrong with the Roomba itself. There are various reasons why it could not be performing optimally in cleaning your home. Some causes of a malfunctioning Roomba could be a lack of enough light, a lot of objects on the floor, malfunctioning wheels, or a dirty sensor. Let's go through how to fix these issues with a step-by-step plan.

How to keep your Roomba from cleaning the same area

There isn't one easy fix for this issue. Try each of these troubleshooting steps to get the Roomba moving around the entire room and not just stay in one place.

Step 1: Update the app and system

First and foremost, make sure the iHome app and Roomba are updated to the latest firmware.

Step 2: Provide better light

Most robot vacuums require decent light to provide the best clean. Make sure when you run your Roomba's routines, the vacuum has adequate lighting.

Step 3: Tap the bumpers

Tap the side bumpers gently to free any locked dirt and debris, then press the Clean button again to start the Roomba back up.

Step 4: Clean the bumper and cliff sensors

If the sensors are covered or dirty, they will report to the Roomba mainframe that the area is dirty where the device is. Wipe clean the sensors to return to optimum cleaning.

Step 5: Check the wheels

Frequently, some dirt or string or other objects can get trapped in your wheels, preventing the Roomba from driving correctly. Clear the wheels of any debris.

Step 6: Reset the Roomba

One of the final software steps you can do is reset your Roomba. Do this by holding the Clean button for 10 seconds on either the dock or vacuum, and then do a full clean.

Step 7: Replace the battery

Removing and replacing the Roomba's battery is possible if you see it not cleaning optimally. You can charge it via another device to determine if it's the battery or the charger, then you can order another battery online. At this point, it may be necessary to go to the next step.

Step 8: Get it serviced

Before buying another Roomba, see if iHome will service the robot via warranty and get you a new one.

Roomba cleaning FAQ

Why is my Roomba not cleaning the whole house? There are plenty of reasons why your Roomba isn't cleaning the whole house. As stated above, it could be interference on the floor or a malfunction within the Roomba itself.

**Why does my Roomba keep going over the same area? ** A Roomba may frequent the same place multiple times due to an immense amount of dirt on the floor, or more likely due to dirty sensors or low light.

**How do I get my Roomba to remap my house? ** To remap your house with your Roomba, leave it in an open room, then choose the Clean everywhere option. This will get the vacuum to check everywhere it can go.

Does Roomba learn the floor plan? From the first cleaning session, Roomba's record where they can go and clean. This function allows the vacuum to optimize its cleaning route and ensure it doesn't miss any areas.

Upon doing all of these steps, you should have a working Roomba. If this begins to start happening frequently, it may be worth buying a brand new vacuum or a different model.

