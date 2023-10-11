This outdoor camera with floodlights is $54 for Prime Day

Your family’s safety should always be the priority, so if you don’t have a security camera installed in your home yet, you should consider taking advantage of Amazon’s offer for the Wyze Cam Floodlight in its returning Prime Day deals. From $100, it’s down to nearly half-price at just $54, for savings of $46. We’re not sure if the discount will remain online until the end of Prime Big Deal Days 2023 or if stocks will run out first, so if you want this device to protect your loved ones, you need to push through with the purchase now to get it for cheaper than usual, or so that you can afford to purchase multiples.

Why you should buy the Wyze Cam Floodlight

Wyze is a mainstay in our roundup of the best outdoor security cameras, so you can trust the capabilities of the Wyze Cam Floodlight. It features a camera that will provide live images with Full HD resolution and color night vision, so you’ll always have a clear view, and it comes with three individually-controlled PIR sensors that enable 270 degrees of motion detection and range of up to 30 feet. You can also use the security camera’s two-way audio to talk to visitors, deliver people, or whoever is outside your front door.

The Wyze Cam Floodlight with an IP65 rating for weather resistance is equipped with a pair of adjustable LEDs that can display up to a combined 2,600 lumens of light, though you can also lessen the brightness if you want. The security also features dusk to dawn automation, which means it knows when to activate its floodlight as it can detect when the sun is up or down.

The Wyze Cam Floodlight will give you peace of mind as it will provide 24/7 protection for your family, especially if you have more than one installed around your home. You’ll be able to afford that purchase through Amazon’s October Prime Day sale, where you can get the security camera for just $54 each, following a $46 discount on its original price of $100. You’re going to have to act fast though, as we expect a lot of shoppers to be interested in getting the Wyze Cam Floodlight for almost half its sticker price.

