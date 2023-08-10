Ring’s outdoor security cameras like the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro are popular, but they’re a bit on the expensive side. If you want a cheaper option that provides similar protection for your family, you may want to check out the Wyze Cam Floodlight, which is available from Amazon’s Woot for a very affordable $60. The $40 discount on its original price of $100 will only be available for the next several hours though, and it may even end sooner if stocks run out. If you want to enjoy the bargain for this security camera, you need to proceed with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Wyze Cam Floodlight

Wyze is one of the most trusted names in the security camera industry, as you can see from the inclusion of the Wyze Cam Outdoor v2, Wyze Cam v3, and Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro in our roundup of the best outdoor security cameras. The Wyze Cam Floodlight is a more affordable version of the Wyze Cam Floodlight Pro, but it still gets the job done as it comes with a built-in Wyze Cam v3 that offers sound detection and the ability to identify and record motion in Full HD with Starlight Sensor color night vision. You will also be able to use the Wyze app to look through the Wyze Cam Floodlight’s camera in real time, and to speak to people through its two-way audio system.

The Wyze Cam Floodlight is equipped with two adjustable LEDs that are capable of a combined 2600 lumens of light that will reveal and deter potential intruders, and three individually-controlled PIR sensors that enable 270 degrees of motion detection. Every purchase of the Wyze Cam Floodlight comes with everything that you need to install it at your preferred spot.

The Wyze Cam Floodlight will grant you peace of mind for an affordable price of $100, but if you buy it from Amazon’s Woot, you can get it for even cheaper at just $60. With the $40 discount, you should think about buying more than one of the security camera to cast a wider net of surveillance on your home. There are only several hours left before the deal expires, and it’s not recommended to wait until the last minute before you make your purchase because stocks may be gone by then. Buy the Wyze Cam Floodlight immediately if you don’t want to miss out on this offer.

