There’s always high demand for Dyson deals because everyone wants the brand’s cordless vacuums, but they’re relatively expensive. If they’re still beyond your budget even with these discounts, you should take a look at the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum, which you can get for a very cheap $78 from Walmart. The $121 in savings on its original price of $199 probably won’t last long though, as this Dyson-style cordless vacuum is proving to be popular with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours. If you don’t want to miss out, you need to buy it now.

Why you should buy the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum

The Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum may be an affordable option, but it’s got what it takes to help you keep your floors clean with its powerful 20,000 Pa digital motor, plus another motor with 9,500 RPM of power in its brush head that ensures it can pick up all types of dirt, debris, and pet hair. The cordless vacuum can last up to 40 minutes on a single charge, for a total runtime of 80 minutes if you also consider the additional battery pack.

Like the best cordless vacuums, the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum comes with several attachments to deal with different situations, including a crevice tool for reaching tight spaces and a brush tool for sweeping dust to be picked up. There are also LED lights in the brush head to illuminate dark areas such as beneath furniture. You can choose between three speeds through its LED display, and once you’re done, there’s a one-finger release to empty the contents of its washable dust cup.

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars on cordless vacuum deals if you want to get a reliable cleaning device, as there are offers like Walmart’s $121 discount for the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum. It resembles a Dyson vacuum, but it’s much cheaper at just $78, instead of its sticker price of $199. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase though, because with over 1,000 units sold in the previous 24 hours, stocks may already be running low. If you want to take advantage of this bargain, you should add the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum to your cart and check out immediately.

