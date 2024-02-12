 Skip to main content
This cordless vacuum looks like a Dyson, and it’s only $88 today

A woman vacuums her living room with a Wyze cordless stick vacuum.
Wyze

There are many cordless vacuum deals around but we’re most impressed by the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum at Walmart at the moment. Looking a lot like a Dyson, it’s much cheaper. Usually $199, it’s enjoying a $111 price cut so it’s down to $88 for a limited time. Incredibly cheap for a cordless vacuum, here’s what to expect from one of the best vacuum deals.

Why you should buy the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum

Keen to compete with some of the best cordless vacuums, the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum is a bargain for what it provides. It has a brushless 20,000 Pa digital motor which reduces friction so you get peak power at all times. There’s also another motor with 9,500 RPM of power built into the brush head. A choice of three different speeds for suction means you can be as delicate or as fierce as you need to be. A three-stage filtrations system ensures it can snap up every particle you can think of, with a final HEPA filter to remove 99.99% of remaining debris just like the best vacuums. A clear LED display means you can see what setting you’ve picked at any time, while the brush head has 6 daylight-bright LED lights which help illuminate dust and debris under furniture or when you’re vacuuming in poor lighting conditions.

Alongside those essentials, the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum also comes with a crevice tool for awkward areas, as well as a brush tool for cleaning up door frames and other more delicate areas. At all times, a one-finger-release emptying mechanism saves you hassle when you’re done while there’s a washable dust cap and filter which are both simple to remove and rinse.

When you’re all done with the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum, the accompanying wall mount is perfect for storing your vacuum and accessories. Count on up to 40 minutes of power with the option to add an extra battery pack to double that to 80 minutes.

Usually priced at $199, the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum is down to just $88 right now at Walmart. A huge discount of $111, this is a super cheap way to make your home tidier and cleaner without too much effort on your part. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon. It’s proving to be very popular.

