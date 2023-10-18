While some cordless vacuum deals can still reach hundreds of dollars, there are low-budget options like the Wyze Cordless Vacuum. From an already affordable original price of $199, it’s currently even cheaper at $98 following a $101 discount from Walmart. You’re going to have to hurry with your transaction if you want to make sure that you get this cleaning device for less than half-price though, as stocks may already be running low. Buy it now so that you won’t miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Wyze Cordless Vacuum

If you need help in keeping your home clean, check out the Wyze Cordless Vacuum. It’s extremely lightweight at just 2.8 pounds, but it’s powerful enough to pick up all kinds of debris, dirt, and pet hair with its 20,000 Pa brushless digital motor. There’s also an additional 9,500 RPM motor in its brush head, which is also equipped with six bright LED lights to illuminate the surfaces that you’re going through so you won’t miss a spot. You’ll also get different attachments that you can use in various situations, such as a crevice tool to reach narrow spaces and a brush tool to loosen dust particles.

Each fully-charged battery pack of the Wyze Cordless Vacuum can last up to 40 minutes, which should be more than enough time to go through every room in your house. The cordless vacuum’s runtime is shortened if you choose the more powerful options among its three speeds, which you can see on its LED display. Once you’re done, a one-finger-release opens its washable dust cup so you can easily empty its contents.

It’s not as feature-packed and powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best cordless vacuums, but for less than $100, the Wyze Cordless Vacuum is a steal. Walmart is selling it at $101 off, so you’ll only have to pay $98 instead of $199, but the discount may not last long as we expect this offer to attract a lot of attention from shoppers. If you want to add the Wyze Cordless Vacuum to your cleaning arsenal for less than half its sticker price, there’s no time to hesitate — add it to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

