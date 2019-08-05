Smart Home

New Comcast feature limits the amount of time kids spend on the internet

Clayton Moore
By

Screen time is a pretty serious thing to manage for adults who are addicted to social networks, constant communication, and Candy Crush — so imagine how it is being a kid in the internet age. When I was young, you were just happy if all the volumes of the Encyclopedia Britannica were at the library. Now imagine being a smart young person who has literally never lived in an age without smartphones and has access to nearly all the information the world has to offer.

It’s a worrying issue for a lot of parents but Comcast is trying to help with a new parental control feature that can set a time limit on how long kids (or anyone else, for that matter) can be online.

Xfiniity xFi was designed to provide simple tools to help our customers see and control all the things connected to their home Wi-Fi network,” said David Puckett, vice president of xFi and Digital Security Product Management. “As a dad with four kids, I know how hard it can be to keep tabs on how long everyone has been online every day, especially during the summer. This latest feature is a great way for parents to better manage their children’s screen time.”

Comcast’s kid control feature is pretty easy to use:

  • Go to the main xFi page and select the kid’s account or profile.
  • Scroll down and tap Edit next to Active Time Limits.
  • “Check either Weekdays or Weekends to activate the days you want your children to access the home Wi-Fi network. Here, you can toggle the daily time limit. When the time is up, the kid is cut off.
  • You can also unpause the setting or set a new time limit.

According to a study by Common Sense Media, the majority of modern parents (close to 70 percent), feel that their teens use their mobile devices too much.

If you’re a Comcast customer, this new feature is a good way to personalize, troubleshoot, monitor, and control your Wi-Fi network and keep an eye on your kids’ access to all the weird stuff available at the click of a mouse.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Teenagers react to Windows 95, cannot imagine what their elders endured
Maytag MHW6630HC0
Product Review

This Maytag is stylish, but how good is it at fighting stains?

Forgot you started a load of wash until the next day? No need to worry about the moldy smell with Maytag’s 16-Hour Fresh Hold Feature. But how tough is this model on stains?
Posted By Joni Blecher
amazon drops prices of ring video doorbells and echo dots for prime day 2019 wi fi enabled doorbell in satin nickel with dot
Smart Home

August Doorbell Cam Pro 2 vs. Ring Doorbell 2: Which smart doorbell is better?

Looking for a smart doorbell that can also function as a security cam? We look at the August Doorbell Cam Pro 2 vs. Ring Doorbell 2, two similarly priced smart doorbells with a lot to offer -- but how do they stack up against each other?
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
amazon ramps up dash button integration explainer header
Smart Home

Amazon is about to kill off its press-to-order Dash button

Amazon's diminutive Dash button is about to die. The ecommerce giant has said that from the end of August, customers will no longer be able to use its press-to-buy button to order products from its shopping site.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
infinity smart table tennis training robot screen shot 2019 08 02 at 16 52 53
Smart Home

This robotic ping-pong trainer is basically a mechanized version of Forrest Gump

Table tennis is not a sport that’s particularly easy to practice on your own. That’s where the new Infinity Smart Table Tennis Training Robot literally comes in to play. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
amazon deals echo ring security fire and kindle auto 1
Cars

These vehicle accessories will make Alexa your new ride-or-die

How do you install Alexa in your car? It's easier than you think. You can purchase an accessory that allows you to use Alexa in your car and the process of installing the device can take less than 10 minutes.
Posted By Alina Bradford
irobot roomba 890 amazon deal
Deals

Dealing with pet hair? Get the iRobot Roomba 890 for only $400 on Amazon

From hairy dust bunnies under the chairs to matted tufts of fur on the carpet, you can count on the iRobot Roomba 890 to help clean up after your furry family members. You can score it today on Amazon for only $400.
Posted By Erica Katherina
awesome tech you cant buy yet sonny portable bidet feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Folding ebikes and ‘the iPod of bidets’

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
airthings wave mini smart indoor air quality monitor lifestyle 1
News

The Wave Mini makes sure the air you’re breathing inside your home is safe

Poor air quality can affect your health in subtle but profound ways. Airthings hopes to improve the air quality in your home with the Wave Mini, a smart air quality monitor that helps you breathe easier.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
ninja instant multicooker amazon deal 6 quart
Deals

Cook fast and easy with the Ninja Instant multicooker, now only $70 on Amazon

Take the pressure off making juicy and flavorful meals for your family using the Ninja Instant 6-quart multicooker. Grab yours today on Amazon for a discounted price of $70, and save time and energy on your cooking.
Posted By Erica Katherina
ninja ce201 amazon
Deals

Treat yourself to a Ninja programmable coffee maker for 20% less on Amazon

Amazon sure has a sweet spot as it reduces the $100 price tag of the Ninja 12-cup programmable coffee maker by 20%. Leave the bitterness behind and snag this coffee machine while its on sale for $80.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
kitchenaid queen of hearts stand mixer amazon deal
Deals

Get the gorgeous KitchenAid Queen of Hearts stand mixer for $100 less on Amazon

KitchenAid is celebrating 100 years of creating kitchen appliances, particularly stand mixers. To commemorate the event, they’ve created the limited-edition KitchenAid Queen of Hearts 5-quart stand mixer. Get it for $300 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
tidylife air fryer
Deals

Eat fried foods minus the guilt with Tidylife’s air fryer, now 22% off on Amazon

Fried foods are tasty, but you have got to be careful because eating too much will eventually take a toll on your body. A good way to lessen your fat intake is by cooking with the Tidylife air fryer. Get one on Amazon for just $86.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
best smart light switches leviton in-wall
News

Leviton and Alarm.com partner to release new Z-wave lighting controls

Leviton and Alarm.com have joined forces to create new Leviton smart lighting controls that allow you to control your smart lights directly from compatible Alarm.com security panels.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
picobrew multibrew countertop sized coffee beer maker secondary byo in use studio
News

The PicoBrew MultiBrew makes beer, coffee, tea, kombucha, and much more

The Picobrew MultiBrew combines the ability to brew coffee with the yearning for a great craft beer. This machine is capable of brewing multiple beverages in one place and will be available for pre-order in fall.
Posted By Patrick Hearn