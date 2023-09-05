Yale Assure Lock 2 Smart Lock is $70 off for a limited time

For the best smart door lock deals today, you need to check out Best Buy. For today only, it has the Yale Assure Lock 2 Smart Lock Deadbolt for $170 reduced from $240. A saving of $70 is pretty huge for this kind of device so if you’re looking to make your home safer, you need this deal. We’re here to go in a little more detail about why it’s so worthwhile.

Why you should buy the Yale Assure Lock 2 Smart Lock Deadbolt

A smart lock is a great way to make your home more secure but also more convenient for the right people to access. Thanks to the Yale Assure Lock 2 Smart Lock Deadbolt, you can access your property without needing a key. There are multiple secure ways of gaining access such as via the keypad, voice assistant, auto-unlock, or with the Yale Access app on your smartphone or Apple Watch.

At all times, you can keep track of who and when people come and go through the app’s activity feed. You can also choose to receive notifications any time someone calls over. It’s possible to share access from anywhere using the app, as well as lock up or let someone in. Auto-unlock means no need for you to physically unlock the door if your hands are full, thanks to it sensing you’re near via your phone and app.

There’s extensive peace of mind here as you’d expect from one of the best smart locks thanks to two-factor authentication, biometric verification, and a matte keypad so you can’t see the fingerprints. Everything has been carefully planned out with the Yale Assure Lock 2 Smart Lock Deadbolt, right down to the back-up key in case of the batteries dying on the lock. And yes, batteries mean you won’t have to worry about a power outage.

Simple to install with no need for a locksmith, the Yale Assure Lock 2 Smart Lock Deadbolt works particularly well with Apple Home or using Siri, but it also works great with Amazon Alexa and Google Home too.

The ideal way to make your home safer, more convenient, and pretty cool, the Yale Assure Lock 2 Smart Lock Deadbolt is usually priced at $240. For today only, you can buy it from Best Buy for $170 so you save $70 on the regular price. If you’ve been waiting to buy a new smart lock, this is your chance to do so at a great price. Check it out before the deal ends when the day does.

Editors' Recommendations