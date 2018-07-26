Digital Trends
Get rid of smart security camera blind spots with the Snap Pro from Zmodo

Your smart home security system doesn’t have to look intimidating — it just needs to look at everything going on in your home. Here to save us from conspicuous smart cameras and bulky security systems is Zmodo, which recently launched the Snap Pro, a modular and wireless indoor (or outdoor) camera that promises to address blind spots in the way in which we currently shop for our smart home solutions.

The Snap Pro is a portable smart camera that is about the size of a deck of cards, which means that it can be placed just about anywhere inside or outside of your home. Because it’s truly wireless, you don’t have to worry about running extension cords or positioning the camera near an outlet. Just set it up and let it do its thing. The camera will send information to both a companion mobile app, as well as a web app so that you’re constantly kept abreast of the happenings in your home.

These features, however, seem like table stakes in the rather evolved smart camera space. But what truly sets the Snap Pro apart is its 180-degree viewing angle, the widest in the field when compared to other wireless and battery-powered smart home cameras (most offer 140-degree views, and among the higher end, 165-degree views). This means that you will be getting maximum visibility and minimal blind spots.

Moreover, the Snap Pro claims to be one of the only smart cameras to offer uninterrupted live video viewing, which means that you can keep an eye on your home’s interior or exterior anytime, anywhere, for as long as you need. This live viewing is also recorded, so if you need to look back at footage at a later date, that’s a possibility.

Moreover, when Snap Pro goes to sleep in its energy-saving mode, it’s capable of snapping back to attention almost instantaneously when motion is detected. In less than five seconds, the camera will begin recording again so that you shouldn’t lose any important visuals.

The battery of the Snap Pro is rechargeable, so you won’t have to worry about costly replacements, and in a similar money-saving vein, Zmodo offers seven days of clip storage for free across an unlimited number of Snap Pro cameras.

“Whether it’s keeping an eye on pets in the living room, tracking packages at the front door, or observing pool activity in the backyard, our users don’t have to choose just one location for installation; they can move the Snap Pro to meet their home monitoring needs at any time,” Andrew Xie, Zmodo’s Director of Technology, said in a statement. “We’re excited to offer a smart home camera with more capabilities and features that simplify the user experience without comprising affordability.”

Zmodo’s Snap Pro is now seeking funding on Kickstarter, with an estimated shipment date of October. Of course, you should always exercise caution when backing a crowdfunding project, but if this one has piqued your interest, Zmodo is offering early bird pricing of $68 for the camera.

