Paying out for Hulu and ESPN+ each month and want to add Disney+ to the mix? Consider canceling the first two and taking advantage of the Disney+ Bundle, which provides unlimited access to all three streaming services for a fraction of what it costs to subscribe to each of them individually. Sold? Here’s how to sign up for the Disney+ Bundle with Hulu and ESPN+.

Hold up! What’s Disney+ and the Disney+ Bundle?

Launched on November 12, Disney+ is a new on-demand streaming service from Disney that’s home to a myriad of exclusive content — headlined by every episode of The Simpsons aired to date — and nearly every movie in the picture house’s expansive collection, including Big Hero 6, Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man, Pinocchio, Toy Story, and the entire run of Star Wars.

The Disney+ Bundle, on the other hand, is a Disney+ subscription that also encompasses both Hulu and ESPN+. Granted, it’s the ad-riddled version of Hulu (the ad-free version isn’t available as an optional add-on), but it still comes in $5 cheaper than it would if you were to take out a separate subscription with each provider — with the total set at just $13 per month.

You receive an awful lot of access for that, too. The basic Hulu membership included contains hundreds of network shows, blockbuster movies, and Hulu Originals; while ESPN+ is home to thousands of live sporting events from the likes of the FA Cup, MLB, NHL, and UFC Fight Nights. So the Disney+ bundle covers the two major bases: On-demand entertainment and live sports.

Here’s how much each service costs individually:

Service Price Disney+ $7/month ESPN+ $5/month Hulu $6/month

Add them up and you’ll come out with $18, versus the $13 Disney is asking. That’s a total yearly savings of $60.

How to sign up for the Disney+ Bundle with Hulu and ESPN+

Like the sound of the Disney+ Bundle? Let’s get you enrolled. For the sake of convenience, we’ll assume you’ve already canceled your existing Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions before moving forward. If you haven’t, it would be wise to take a second to do that right now. Done? Perfect — now grab your credit card and read on to sign up for the Disney+ Bundle with Hulu and ESPN+.

Head over to the Disney+ website by following this link (or clicking the button below). Click Buy Now beneath the option that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Enter your email address, then click Agree & Continue. Input a secure password, before pressing Continue. Enter your credit card information, or follow the on-screen instructions to link a valid PayPal account, then select Agree & Subscribe.

That’s all there is to it! Now all that’s left to do is make a fresh batch of popcorn, round up some blankets and pillows to create a nice, warm cocoon, pull the drapes closed, and start reliving your youth with some of the finest material Disney has to offer. Not sure where to start? We’ve rounded up all the best TV shows on Disney+ here, and the best movies on Disney+ here.

Want to learn more about Disney+? Here’s everything you need to know about the new streaming service.

