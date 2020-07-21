How to watch Scrubs online: Binge the iconic medical sitcom for free

Love the setting of Grey’s Anatomy but sick of sitting through hourlong dramas? Scrubs supplies the perfect cure. The popular sitcom follows actor Zach Braff as John “J.D.” Dorian, a medical intern at a teaching hospital with a high-pressure job and active imagination. The show ran for nine beloved seasons, often blending slapstick comedy and affective drama to round out its half-hour installments. The series garnered a large fanbase while airing and still remains a cornerstone of pop culture today. Here’s how to watch Scrubs online.

Created By: Bill Lawrence

Cast: Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins

Number of Seasons: 9

Watch Free on Hulu

How to watch Scrubs online in the U.S.

All nine seasons of the sitcom are available for streaming on Hulu. After signing up for the platform’s monthly subscription plan, you are automatically enrolled in a one-month free trial that allows full access to Scrubs and the rest of Hulu’s large content library. At the trial’s conclusion, you can cancel cost-free or choose to continue for $6 per month. Alternatively, the platform offers a $12 per month plan with no ads for any serious bingers out there looking to minimize interruptions. Since Scrubs is nine seasons long, you will likely need to extend the Hulu account past the free trial period in order to watch all of the episodes.

Amazon Prime Video also houses all nine seasons of Scrubs — but by individual purchase of episodes or seasons only. Seasons 1-6 and 8 are available for $1 per episode and $10 per season. Seasons 7 and 9 cost $1 per episode and $7 per season. Although less economical than a Hulu subscription, buying Scrubs by the episode or season may be a more practical choice for those looking to curate their own rewatch or binge. Individual episodes and seasons of Scrubs are also available for purchase on iTunes’ platform, but at a higher cost than offered on Amazon Prime.

Recently, following the wave of Black Lives Matter protests sweeping across the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, many popular TV shows such as 30 Rock and The Office are answering for past racially-insensitive indiscretions. Just last month, Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence pulled three episodes of the series that featured blackface from all online streaming outlets. Lawrence has since issued an apology and announced that they will return shortly as edited versions, likely with those racially insensitive scenes carved out of the episodes altogether.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations