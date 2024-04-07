 Skip to main content
Juventus vs Fiorentina live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

Coming off a big win in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal, Fiorentina return to Serie A action for a matchup against Juventus at Allianz Stadium today. Juve’s poor run of form has dropped them to third in Serie A, and if they don’t want to lose their Champions League spot for next season, they’ll need to be careful here against a Fiorentina side that is clearly riding high.

The match starts at 2:45 p.m. ET and will stream on Paramount+ in the United States, which means there are a couple of different ways you can watch a free live stream of the match.

Is There a Free Juventus vs Fiorentina Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

If you live in the United States and want to watch Juventus vs Fiorentina, you’ll need Paramount+, which has every single Serie A game this season, whether it’s televised or not. But while Paramount+ is the necessary destination, there are a couple different avenues to getting there.

First, you can get it the usual way–through Paramount. The “Essential” plan, which is all you need to watch Serie A, costs $6 per month or $60 for a year, but it comes with a seven-day free trial. As such, you can sign up, watch Juventus vs Fiorentina and the rest of the matches this weekend, then cancel without needing to pay anything.

Second, you can get Paramount+ via Amazon Prime Channels. You need to be a Prime subscriber for this option, but you can start a free trial of both Prime (30 days) and the Paramount+ trial (seven days) at the same time. Once signed up, you can watch the match live on the Prime app or website.

And finally, we have DirecTV Stream. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME is available as an add-on, and it–along with any other add-on–can be included with your free five-day trial. You won’t be able to watch the match on the DirecTV Stream digital platforms, but you can use your DTV Stream credentials to sign in to the Paramount+ app or website to watch.

How to Watch the Juventus vs Fiorentina Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

NordVPN is a good choice if you’re trying to watch the match from outside of the United States. Essentially, it hides your location via your IP address and then connects you to one of its 2,000-plus servers in the United States. This lets you access one of the aforementioned streaming services from abroad, even though they’re all restricted to US-only.

If you want to shop around for some other good options, we’ve put together some lists of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals that you can check out.

