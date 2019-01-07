Digital Trends
Laptop Reviews

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (4th Gen) hands-on review

The first aluminum ThinkPad finally feels as sturdy as it looks

1 of 13
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga – Hands On at CES 2019
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
The new ThinkPad X1 Yoga is aluminum and better for it.
The new ThinkPad X1 Yoga is aluminum and better for it.
The new ThinkPad X1 Yoga is aluminum and better for it.

Highs

  • Thin, light for its size
  • Keyboard feels great
  • Beautiful optional HDR display
  • Aluminum chassis is very robust

Lows

  • Look doesn’t excite
  • Still a bit large for a 2-in-1
Matthew S. Smith
By

One does not simply change a ThinkPad. Lenovo’s hugely successful business line, bought from IBM thirteen years ago, has a cult following of users with specific needs. Even the slightest alteration can cause controversy.

Lenovo’s newest ThinkPad X1 Yoga, now on its fourth generation, is a prime example. It has an aluminum chassis. Other brands, including Lenovo’s IdeaPad line, have used aluminum for over a decade. Yet, Lenovo is guarded about its first aluminum ThinkPad, worried that fans of the brand – who are used to magnesium alloy or carbon fiber – will reject it.

Luckily, there’s no reason for concern.

There’s a reason everyone else uses aluminum

I’ll address the aluminum elephant first.

Modern ThinkPads are durable machines, but they have a problem. They don’t always feel that way. Both magnesium alloy and carbon fiber are light, and what’s light often feels fragile. The grippy texture that covers most ThinkPads doesn’t help. It keeps the system in your hand, but it feels like inexpensive plastic.

The aluminum X1 Yoga feels durable and robust yet, unlike many ThinkPads, looks luxurious as well.

It’s an issue we’ve complained about in the past. ThinkPads are not inexpensive, and while geeks in the know might appreciate the technology that makes them robust, most people will lean towards a laptop that seems more robust. That’s the Dell XPS 15 or 13, not the X1 Extreme or ThinkPad T480s.

The aluminum X1 Yoga feels durable and robust yet, unlike many ThinkPads, looks luxurious as well. No one will mistake it for an inexpensive laptop. Though, the design is a bit safe. Lenovo has stuck with a conservative style that won’t offend, but it also doesn’t make a statement.

The recipe has changed, but the baker is the same

Lenovo says the aluminum chassis had another benefit. Strength. It allowed for a stiffer chassis and that, in turn, helped the company shave the bezels. The X1 Yoga still has a 14-inch display, but it’s now about a half-inch smaller than the previous model in width and depth. It’s also a tenth of an inch thinner and a few grams lighter, though those changes are almost unnoticeable.

First, the bad news. While smaller than before, the X1 Yoga still isn’t a good tablet. It’s too heavy and too large to be used as a tablet for long. The versatility of its touchscreen and 360-degree hinge can be useful, but if you want to flip around your screen and carry a Windows 2-in-1 like an iPad, look elsewhere.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Matt Smith/Digital Trends

That leads to the good news. This is a very, very good PC that nails the fundamentals. It has a great keyboard with lovely key travel, a large touchpad, a trackpointer (for those inclined to use it), and several great display options including a 1440p touchscreen with HDR support. It also carries over 8th-gen Intel Core processors paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of PCIe solid state storage, so performance should be excellent.

This is a very, very good PC that nails the fundamentals.

The port selection also remains solid. The X1 Yoga is thin, yet still includes two USB-A ports and two Thunderbolt 3 / USB-C ports, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Surprisingly, the speakers have improved drastically. The X1 Yoga now has a four-speaker system that includes user-facing tweeters with small woofers underneath. This enabled Dolby Atmos support and, in our brief listen, made for a much richer experience. It’s still a laptop, but you won’t feel deep regret if you forget your headphones.

Much ado about nothing?

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is now aluminum. It’s a change, arguably a big one. Yet, that’s not how we felt when we used the 2-in-1.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (4th Gen) Compared To
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
asus zenbook 13 ux333fa ux333
Asus ZenBook 13 UX333FA
asus zenbook 15 ux533fn prd
Asus ZenBook 15 UX533FN
lenovo yoga chromebook c630 prod
Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630
apple macbook air 2018 air2018 prdthmb
Apple MacBook Air (2018)
asus zenbook 13 ux331ua prd
Asus ZenBook 13 UX331UA
lenovo thinkpad t480s laptop prod
Lenovo Thinkpad T480s
LG Gram PC 2017 product shot
LG Gram 15Z970-A.AAS7U1 Laptop
lenovo yoga 720 15 inch lenovo72015
Lenovo Yoga 720 15-inch
razer blade stealth 2017 h3 press
Razer Blade Stealth (2017)
acer aspire v7 review 482pg 9884 press image
Acer Aspire V7
apple macbook air 13 inch 2013 lenovo thinkpad x1 tablet press
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2013)
sony-vaio-s-series-display
Sony Vaio S Series
11.6-inch Apple MacBook Air
Apple MacBook Air (11.6-inch)
asus ul30a
Asus UL30A

The X1 Yoga has, since its introduction, served a specific niche of professional user who needs a seriously capable laptop but also wants to the benefits of 2-in-1 versatility. It’s always served that niche well, and the X1 Yoga doesn’t change the formula despite the switch of materials.

On the contrary, the fourth-generation model feels like a simple, robust, and pleasant upgrade. It’s smaller and feels more luxurious, yet retains the functional perks that define the device.

Yes, it’s aluminum. It’s also the best X1 Yoga yet.

Lenovo says the ThinkPad X1 Yoga 4th-gen will be available in June 2019 starting at $1,930.

asus zenbook s13 ux392 review hands on feat
Product Review

It’s the battle of the bezels at CES 2019. The winner? The Asus Zenbook S13

CES 2019 is the battle of the bezels. Every laptop is competing to see which can fit the most screen into the least space. Many contenders have entered, but it appears that we have a winner; Asus ZenBook S13.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
Product Review

The Notebook 9 Pro brings Samsung laptops into the modern age

Samsung’s laptops tend to feel a bit flimsy, without the reduction in price. The company’s latest 2-in-1 is an attempt to correct that. The redesign brings a full-aluminum chassis to the lineup, adding some much-needed rigidity.
Posted By Luke Larsen
samsung notebook odyssey ces 2019 2
Computing

Samsung’s new Notebook Odyssey packs next-gen RTX graphics in a thin frame

The Notebook Odyssey sports a premium aluminum true metal design and stays and thin at 0.78 inches, but also packs G-sync support and powerful next-gen Nvidia RTX graphics in a tiny frame.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
asus zenbook 13 ux333fa review feat
Product Review

The Asus ZenBook 13 is only $850, but it’s all the laptop you’ll need

Long on battery life and short on price, the Asus ZenBook 13 UX333FA is another affordable entry that tries to unset better known rivals, such as Dell’s XPS 13 and Apple’s MacBook Air. Though not without quirks, the ZenBook 13’s…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
How to get Microsoft Office for free
Computing

Tired of paying a monthly fee for Word? The best Microsoft Office alternatives

Looking for a competent word processor that isn't Microsoft Word? Thankfully, the best alternatives to Microsoft Office offer robust features, expansive compatibility, and an all-too-familiar aesthetic. Here are our favorites.
Posted By Nick Hastings
huawei matebook 13 review feat
Product Review

The Huawei MateBook 13 could be the MacBook Air killer we’ve always wanted

Apple was once the king of thin and light laptops, but Huawei wants to change that with the MateBook 13. With its beautiful slim bezel display and a thin and light design, the MateBook 13 might be the leading MacBook Air killer in 2019.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
huawei announces matebook 13 ces 2019 dsc 9012
Computing

Huawei’s MateBook 13 is smaller than a MacBook Air, yet includes Nvidia graphics

Huawei is taking on Apple's MacBook Air. The company famous for its phones and tablets is introducing the new MateBook 13, sitting in between the ultra-slim MateBook X, and the budget-friendly Notebook D from 2018.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Huawei MateBook 13 review
Computing

Huawei MateBook 13 vs. Apple MacBook Air 2018

Both the MacBook Air 2018 and the Huawei MateBook 13 are thin, light, and powerful, but, considering the freshly announced MateBook 13 from CES 2019, you might be wondering how it stacks up against the MacBook Air. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
watch nvidia ces 2019 image how to
Computing

Everything Nvidia announced at CES, including mobile RTX, the RTX 2060, and more

Nvidia is focused on gamers this year at CES. Whether you're looking for an entry-level RTX 2060 desktop GPU or a mobile RTX 2080 laptop, Nvidia has your ray-tracing needs covered. It also announced a new initiative for displays.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Best graphics card for gaming
Computing

With the RTX 2060 announced, is the GTX 1160 dead in the water?

The Nvidia GTX-11 series is rumored to be the green-team's solution to its own high RTX pricing and AMD's allegedly powerful Navi-generation of graphics cards. With the recent launch of the RTX 2060, the 1160 may be no more than a…
Posted By Jon Martindale
nvidia rtx 2000 series explained graphics cards
Computing

Here's everything you need to know about Nvidia's RTX 20-series GPUs

Nvidia's new RTX 20-series graphics cards are impressive pieces of hardware, with some amazing advancements and some rather high price tags to match. Here's everything you need to know about Nvidia's new top-tier cards.
Posted By Jon Martindale
insecure intel exploits logo
Computing

Here’s how to watch today’s Intel press conference at CES 2019

Intel is slated to talk about topics including client computing, 5G, artificial intelligence, data center, and more during its CES 2019 keynote. We'll show you how to tune in live on January 7 to watch Intel's press conference.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
MSI GS63VR review
Computing

MSI revamps gaming laptops with face-melting Nvidia RTX 20-series GPUs

For the new year, MSI is introducing the new GS75 Stealth laptop with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 20-series GPUs, and a new PS63 Modern Prestige laptop aimed at content creators. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
asus unveils suite of hdr friendly gaming monitors ces 2019 display 1
Computing

The new ROG Strix gaming monitors from Asus are as big as your TV

Asus is joining the popular trends from CES and by revealing a new 43-inch ROG Strix XG438Q display alongside two new super ultrawide, HDR-friendly, high refresh rate gaming monitors. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus