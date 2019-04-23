Digital Trends
Laptop Reviews

Razer Blade Pro 17 (2019) hands-on review

Without 4K or Core i9, the new Razer Blade Pro trades features for polish

1 of 6
Razer Blade Pro 17 – Hands On Review
2019 Razer Blade Pro
2019 Razer Blade Pro
2019 Razer Blade Pro
2019 Razer Blade Pro
2019 Razer Blade Pro
The Razer Blade Pro 17 keeps its performance, but is it still a Pro?
The Razer Blade Pro 17 keeps its performance, but is it still a Pro?
The Razer Blade Pro 17 keeps its performance, but is it still a Pro?

Highs

  • Thinner, more modern design
  • Next-gen CPU and GPU
  • Updated cooling system
  • Great keyboard and touchpad

Lows

  • No 4K model
  • Lack of “Pro” features
Luke Larsen
By

The Razer Blade 15 is on a tear. The newest models have advanced features like a 240Hz refresh rate and even an OLED display.

But 15-inch screens aren’t a one-size fits all. Some people want that extra screen real estate while gaming. Razer has always had an answer to that, though you may have forgotten it exists. Razer’s Blade Pro, the company’s larger 17-inch model, hasn’t been updated in almost two years.

Razer has finally come around to spread the love. We had hands-on time with the laptop in advance to see if the 2019 Razer Blade Pro is still worthy of the “Pro” label.

Less interesting but more practical

Razer is determined to streamline its design language across its lineup of laptops. It started with the Razer Blade Stealth earlier this year, which looks like a miniature version of its 15-inch sibling. In the same way, the Razer Blade Pro has stretched that design out to a 17-inch screen.

Unlike the Stealth, it’s a drastic change from what came before. The shape of the 2017 Razer Blade Pro was rounded, which been traded out for a boxier, look. It also now comes in a matte black finish, as prone to picking up fingerprints as ever. The green Snakehead logo on the lid didn’t light up green when held it, but Razer ensured us full production models would.

The new Blade Pro 17 trims some fat out too. It’s cut down from 0.88 inches to 0.78 inches, which now matches the base model 15-inch Razer Blade. It is, however, a bit heavier. The difference of 6.1 pounds to the Razer Blade’s 4.5 pounds is noticeable, and even the MSI GS75 Stealth beats it coming in at five pounds.

2019 Razer Blade Pro
Riley Young/Digital Trends

But the larger changes come on the keyboard deck. The 2017 model featured a touchpad that was located to the right of the keyboard, and even had a programmable scroll wheel. The new version is far more conventional. That might feel like a step backward, but we think it’s for the best. If you miss the novelty of the old input setup, you’ll find a familiar design on the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701.

The old design was meant to replicate the feeling of using a keyboard and mouse on a desktop. But as Razer pointed out to us, most gamers used a mouse anyways. The large Windows Precision touchpad and per-key Chroma-lit keyboard are directly pulled from the Razer Blade 15. That’s a good thing, as these are some of the best inputs you can find on a laptop.

The Razer Blade Pro 17 might be less visually interesting than before, but we think it’ll provide a better overall experience. Content creators have turned to the Blade lineup for its subdued design and impressive power, and that’s a demographic Razer wants to serve. The new Blade Pro 17 accomplishes that.

A gaming laptop, through and through

Razer serves up a matte 1080p 17-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh panel, and clearly has gaming in its crosshairs. It’s a gaming laptop, after all, and the hardware here should be able to easily push most games into the range of using that refresh rate.

A 4K model is absent, which may have been an attractive choice to both gamers and content creators. Razer offers the screen in its 15-inch variety, so why not on the larger model? Razer explained that panel suppliers are the bottleneck. That leaves hope for a 4K model in the future if supply issues subside, but Razer isn’t making any promises.

It’s less visually interesting than before, but that’s for the best.

Still, it looks like an excellent 1080p display. It’s not OLED or 240Hz, but Razer screens have always had a reputation for achieving impressive color accuracy and brightness in the past. We didn’t get a chance to test the screen with a colorimeter, but Razer did ensure us that it would support 100% of the sRGB color space and brighten up to 300 nits. From the naked eye, you can see some pixels on 17-inch 1080p screen, but the trade-off for the fast refresh rate will be worth it for most people.

The speakers have also been moved up to the keyboard deck from the side of the chassis, which allows for crisper and louder audio. They’re a different set of speakers from the Razer Blade and the previous Pro — a bit larger, but similar in sound quality.

As for ports, they’re similar to what was offered in the past, only updated for 2019. On one side, you have a gigabit ethernet jack, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and a headphone/mic combo. On the other side, you’ll find a USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 port, an additional USB-A port, HDMI 2.0, and a full-size SD card slot.

Next-gen performance

Razer supports the full range of 20-series mobile GPUs, from the RTX 2060 on up to the RTX 2080 Max-Q. Alongside these powerful graphics cards is a new Intel processor, the six-core Core i7-9750H. It’s not a big jump up from last year’s 8750H. It does benefit from a higher base clock speed and a Turbo Boost frequency of up to 4.5GHz. Missing from Razer’s lineup is an implementation of the Core i9-9880H, a new eight-core Intel processor. This might have given the Razer Blade Pro more of a productivity boost over the 15-inch model.

Razer Blade Pro 17 (2019) Compared To
alienware area 51m 2 17 5
Alienware Area-51m
acer predator triton 500 u 10189713
Acer Predator Triton 500
lenovo legion y740 yoga 17 3
Lenovo Legion Y740
lg gram 17 prod
LG Gram 17
hp envy x2 2018 prd
HP Envy x2 (2018)
Asus G750JX-DB71
Alienware M17x
Gateway P-7808u FX Edition
Gateway P-7801u FX Edition
Gateway P-6860FX
Toshiba Qosmio G45-AV690
Dell XPS M1730
Gateway P-171XL FX Edition
Alienware Area-51 m9750
HP dv9000z

But even without the Core i9, the more cooling the better. For thermals, Razer is using the familiar “vapor chamber” cooling system, which blankets this entire area of the motherboard in one massive heat sink. The system was introduced in the 2018 Razer Blade, keeping internal temperatures low given the size of the chassis. The Razer Blade Pro 17 is similar in thickness to that laptop, so we can expect similar results here. The 15-inch Razer Blade could feel hot on its external surface, so hopefully the Pro manages heat even better.

Can we expect better performance in games from the Blade Pro than from the Blade? Not necessarily, though you might see better internal and surface temperatures.

All versions of the Razer Blade Pro come with the 9750H, as well as 16GB of dual-channel RAM. Storage is stuck with a 512GB of NVMe SSD. That’s a change-up from the previous version, which allowed for up to 2TB and started at 256GB. Hopefully we’ll see Razer offer some other configurations, but at the launch date, it’s being kept simple. Fortunately, the SSD Razer includes will no doubt be fast, and you will have access to it for upgrades if you need some more capacity, maxing out at 2TB with the extra M.2 slot that comes empty. The same goes with the RAM, which can go up to 64GB.

2019 Razer Blade Pro
Riley Young/Digital Trends

The Razer Blade Pro comes with a 70.5 watt-hour battery. That should give it around five hours of light usage, though we won’t know for sure until we can test it out ourselves. When we reviewed the 2017 Razer Blade Pro, we had the 4K model that came with a maxed-out 99 watt-hour battery. It still only lasted a few hours in our battery tests.

How ‘Pro’ is it really?

Because of its design and performance differences in the past, the “Pro” designation on the older Razer Blade Pro made some sense. It was the preferred choice for power users — for people who valued exclusive gaming features and unbridled high-level performance.

Calling this system a “Pro” feels a little disingenuous.

But this new Razer Blade Pro? It doesn’t make as much sense from that perspective. In fact, calling this system a “Pro” model feels a little disingenuous. Don’t get me wrong — I like that the 17-inch model looks more like the 15-inch. I’ll always be in favor of streamlining laptop lineups to make buying decision easier for the average person.

As smaller laptops become more and more powerful, however, Razer needs to deliver added features or performance to justify the Pro branding, whether that’s an overclockable GPU or the new Core i9 processor. The older Blade Pro did that with unique keyboard and touchpad features, which the new model lacks, and the 4K screen option is gone for now.

The Razer Blade Pro currently sits toward the top of the high-end of Razer’s new laptop lineup. The RTX 2060 model is priced at $2,499, while the 2070 Max-Q is $2,799. The most expensive model with the RTX 2080 Max-Q will set you back $3,199.

lenovo legion ideapad intel 9th cpu newlegion00
Computing

Lenovo Legion, IdeaPad gaming laptops sport 9th-gen CPUs and 16-series graphics

Lenovo is expanding its gaming laptop range with a line of new Legion and IdeaPad notebooks that sport Intel's latest, ninth-generation Core CPUs up to an i7 and a choice of Nvidia graphics with options for everything up to an RTX 2080…
Posted By Jon Martindale
microsoft surface book 2 15 inch review 310
Computing

Microsoft deal takes up to $400 off select Surface Book 2 laptops

Microsoft is running a promotion for the Surface Book 2, taking as much as $400 off the price of the laptop at the Microsoft Store. The promotion applies to select 13.5- or 15-inch configurations of the convertible laptop.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
razer phone 2 news 2018 lifestyle shoot2 4
Mobile

The black satin Razer Phone 2 is now available for $500

The Razer Phone 2 is finally here, and it's got upgraded specs, that super-smooth 120Hz display, and an updated design. Here's absolutely everything you need to know about the Razer Phone 2.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few months off, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Computing

These business machines can rival any consumer laptop in style and function

These laptops have the reliability, performance, and battery life you need whether you're at your desk or flying across the country for a meeting, letting you to revel in a function-first approach.
Posted By Mark Coppock
awesome tech you cant buy yet jet landmine robot feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robots that eat landmines and clean your floors

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
leaky password patterns pdg feature
Computing

Online passwords: Research confirms millions of people are using 123456

According to recent analysis of data caught up in cyber attacks, millions of people are continuing to use super-simple passwords, with 123456 topping the list of easy-to-crack codes.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
check out this video of a pc encased in pasta computer article lede photo
Computing

Check out this video of a functional PC that’s encased in pasta

A YouTuber filmed himself building and testing a PC in which the computer's hardware was encased in pasta. The result was a computer with a chassis made out of uncooked pasta and hot glue and painted to resemble lasagna.
Posted By Anita George
apple ipad pro review 2018 ultrawide 1
Deals

The latest Apple iPad Pros get steep discounts on Amazon

The iPad Pro is now in its third generation, and the 2018 refresh of this premium tablet is, hands down, Apple’s best one yet. It’s on sale right now, too, for a good discount which can let you score one for as little as $675.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best chromebooks the chromebook hp
Computing

Tired of choosing between Windows and Mac? Check out these Chromebooks instead

We've compiled a list of the best Chromebooks -- laptops that combine great battery life, comfortable keyboards, and the performance it takes to run Google's lightweight Chrome OS. From Samsung to Acer, these are the Chromebooks that really…
Posted By Luke Larsen
Computing

Here's everything you need to know about setting up your wireless router

Want to get Wi-Fi working in your home, but don't know where to start? Here's a quick tutorial outlining the four basic steps needed for most routers. You'll be browsing on your laptop from the couch in no time.
Posted By Justin Pot
amd anniversary edition radeon vii 2700x 29 50thanniversary02
Computing

AMD will launch anniversary edition Radeon VII and 2700X to celebrate 50th year

Ahead of its new hardware lines launching this summer, AMD will celebrate its 50th anniversary with special editions of its top-tier gaming hardware: the Radeon VII and Ryzen 2700X.
Posted By Jon Martindale
intel ice lake wont rid spectre insecure chip
Computing

Intel’s new Core i9 processors bring 8-core power to laptops

Intel announced a new line of ninth-generation mobile processors that bring eight-core Core i9 processors to laptops. In addition, the company announced a slate of new desktops CPUs that bring the rest of the lineup up to date.
Posted By Luke Larsen