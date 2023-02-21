If you’re ready to jump into the world of smartwatch technology, consider a Google Pixel Watch. The Pixel Watch was just released in October, and already Google is giving Samsung, Apple and Garmin a run for their money. Having a smartwatch opens up a world of convenience and insight. These are the three best benefits you’ll get if you buy the Google Pixel Watch today.

It integrates perfectly with your other Google devices

Having a full smartphone on your wrist is arguably the biggest draw for a smartwatch. The Google Pixel Watch doesn’t disappoint in this regard. Touch the crown on the watch and swipe a few times and you can access most of the apps that Google is known for. You have maps, mobile payment methods, alarms, and of course texts and notifications.

If you have a Google Pixel phone, there is no better smartwatch to get. Since they’re both designed by Google, the interface on both will be familiar to you. There are some fancy things you can do if you have multiple Google devices. For instance, if you have Google earbuds, you can pair them with the Google Pixel Watch instantly with Fast Pair. If you have Nest smart devices around your home, you can control them through the Google Pixel Watch. Simply tell your watch to display your Nest Security Camera on your living room TV, and all three devices will work together.

It has the health tracking of a Fitbit, literally

One of the primary uses of a smartwatch is fitness tracking. We all want to know how hard we’re working every day so we can figure out how to stay healthy and active. Google took that to heart, and built a smartwatch that tracks everything you could ask of it. It wasn’t too tough for them, since they bought Fitbit in 2021. Now the Google Pixel Watch has all the snazzy connectivity specs you’d expect from Google, along with the detailed and precise health tracking that Fitbit is known for.

The Google Pixel Watch has a heart rate sensor that can perform electrocardiograms, and Google is working on an update that will soon add a blood-oxygen meter. You can track a wide variety of different activities, including biking, running, climbing, spin classes and swimming. Simply select the activity you’re about to do and Google will do the rest. It will wrap up all the sweating you do throughout the day, both the general steps and the specific exercises in a daily readiness score. It even tracks your sleep patterns, so when you wake up you’ll know exactly how rested you are based on a specific number, not just on how big the bags under your eyes are.

It’s durable enough to be the last smartwatch you ever buy

While phones might be getting thinner and more frail, smartwatches are getting tougher. After all, phones are safe in our pockets while watches are out in the elements. Google kept this in mind and created a watch that can survive the daily scratches and splashes of life. It’s built with Corning Gorilla Glass, which can survive drops of several feet onto rough surfaces without cracking or scratching. Not that we recommend that, but our hands and wrists bump into a hundred things every day, and we want to forget we’re wearing the watch when we’re not using it, not be constantly paranoid that it will shatter.

If you’re a water enthusiast, you’ll be happy to hear that the Google Pixel Watch is too. It’s water resistant up to 5 ATM, meaning it will be fine if you go swimming in a pool or the ocean. It needs to be, since swim tracking is one of the many exercise options the Google Pixel Watch has. Get ready to conquer your lap times with a new in-pool fitness tracker. The Google Pixel is designed to last a long time. If you do end up getting a new smartwatch, it will probably be the next-gen upgrade from Google, not a replacement for a soggy or nicked up device.

