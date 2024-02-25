 Skip to main content
This iPad is only $20 more than it was on Black Friday

Albert Bassili
Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, so it’s no surprise that they are constantly in high demand and fetch a pretty high price. Of course, there are some ways around that, especially if you don’t care about having the latest and best iPad available since the older generations tend to be cheaper and have good deals on them. That doesn’t mean they’re not still pretty good, and this 9th-generation iPad is a good example, as it still has some solid performance while being a lot cheaper than the latest iPad Pro. You can grab the 9th-gen iPad from Best Buy for just $250, rather than the usual $330 it goes for, saving you $80 in the process.

Why you should buy the 9th-generation 10.2-inch Apple iPad

The 9th-generation iPad sports an excellent 10.2-inch screen that should give you plenty of screen real-estate to work with, and with a Retina Display, it’s pretty gorgeous to look at too. The 2160 x 1620 resolution is also pretty great for watching shows and films, playing games, or potentially even getting some work done. Luckily, you get a pretty solid 10-hour battery life to get all that done, so you can comfortably use the iPad throughout the day and only charge it at night when you’re sleeping.

In terms of processing power, you get the A13 Bionic chip, which admittedly is a couple of generations old since the current lineup in the Bionic Chip category is the A15, and the latest iPad Pros have the more modern M2 Chips. Even so, the A13 is no slouch, and you’ll still have more than enough power to get your day-to-day stuff done, and you could potentially get some graphical editing work going as well. That said, storage space is on the lower side with just 64GB, although there is a 256GB that might be worth grabbing instead. Whichever size you go with, though, you’re still getting 3GB of RAM, which is about the baseline of what we’d like to see and, honestly, about standard for what you’d get from Apple.

While the 9th-gen iPad isn’t the latest and greatest from Apple, it’s a great option if you want to save yourself a bit of money, especially with the deal from Best Buy bringing it down to just $250. Of course, if you want something a bit more modern or powerful, be sure to check out these other great iPad deals for alternatives.

