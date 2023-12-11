All AirTag owners need to know about this little accessory

If you’ve snapped up an AirTag in the recent Apple deals going on, you’ve probably since realized that it’s awesome, but you could do with some accessories to make it even more useful for your setup. That’s where a great deal at Amazon comes in. Right now, you can buy a pack of two AirTag Wallet Holders for $12 making it easier for you to slot the AirTag into your wallet or case. It’s one of those little things that you’ll soon wonder how you lived without. Here’s what you need to know about the GOCII AirTag Wallet Holder 2-pack.
Why you should buy the GOCII AirTag Wallet Holder 2-pack
Designed to be ultra thin, the GOCII AirTag Wallet Holder is just 0.1 inch thick and weighs only 7.8g so it’s hardly noticeable. The idea is that you can easily slot the AirTag in before placing the card in your wallet or purse for safe keeping. Despite the idea being that you hardly notice it, the GOCII AirTag Wallet Holder is actually pretty stylish. It has a design inspired by water ripples that looks pretty cool.
To use it, you just press the AirTag lightly into the case, then slide the case into your wallet just like a credit card. If you’re worried about an AirTag imprint in your purse or wallet, this is the solution to that. Made from high quality ABS and PC material, it’s sturdy and durable, while feeling sleek. Smoothing out any AirTag bump feels good while you can always store the GOCII AirTag Wallet Holder in wallets, purses, handbags, backpacks, business card holders, or pretty much anything else.
Ultimately, the GOCII AirTag Wallet Holder 2-pack refines the beauty of the AirTag and makes it that bit more practical than it was before. As AirTag owners know, the device itself is great but a little barebones in terms of accessories, so it’s useful to be able to simply add on the GOCII AirTag Wallet Holder 2-pack to make it that much more practical throughout the day.
The best part about the GOCII AirTag Wallet Holder 2-pack is how cheap the pack is. It costs just $12 at Amazon making it an easy stocking stuffer for someone this holiday season. Check it out now if you want to make the AirTag even more useful than before.
