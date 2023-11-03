This tantrum-proof kids tablet is down to just $75 today

There are a lot of reasons to be skeptical about having younger children around tablets. But, at the same time, nobody wants their young one left behind. The 2022 edition of the Amazon Fire 7 Kids is the perfect compromise. It is made 100% with kids’ safety in mind and its safety from kids, both reasons it handily made our list of the best tablets for kids. The best part is that it is on sale now, at just $75. That’s an intense $55 down from the usual $130. You’ll even get a year of Amazon Kids+ for free. And, as its covered as part of Best Buy’s extended holiday return period, you can buy it now for Christmas and not have to return it until January 30th. So, go ahead and tap below to find your Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet, on sale. Then, keep reading to see why this kid-tough tablet is worth your dollars.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022 edition)

The big forces of nature are those of creation and destruction. For a table that goes in our kids hands, we need to know what content the device is capable of creating and how durable it is to acts of destruction. Here, we’ll argue for why the Amazon Fire 7 Kids works on both fronts.

First things first, the Amazon Fire 7 Kids is designed for kids. It has robust parental controls and lets you set educational goals and entertainment time limits, to encourage healthy screen time habits early. This edition comes with a free year of ad-free, kid-focused entertainment via Amazon Kids+, too. Whether your child sees the best kids movies on Netflix or not is in your hands as well, as it is up to you to grant access to these apps.

But what about drops and throws and all of the other dangers of being a tablet near a child? The Amazon Fire 7 Kids is built tough in a way that’ll be hard for your child to crack. For one, it has a kid-proof case with a thick exterior. Most drops and bumps won’t affect it. If there is a problem, however, the Amazon Fire 7 Kids comes with a 2 year worry-free guarantee. If, during this time, your tablet gets broken, it will be replaced. By the end of those two years, you’ll likely be ready to upgrade anyhow.

Convinced your young one will benefit from the Amazon Fire 7 Kids? Want it for $75, $55 down from the usual $130? And don’t forget the 1 year free subscription to Amazon Kids+. Just tap the button below to find it on the Amazon store. If its not quite your style, or you think your kid is old enough to handle a bit more, then you should check out our selection of laptops for kids as well.

