Over 3,000 iPhone 15 cases are discounted today — from $4

Pacific Blue FineWoven case on a Natural Titanium iPhone 15 Pro on a wooden table.
If you bought the recently released iPhone 15, then you’re in luck because Amazon is having a massive sale of thousands of iPhone 15 cases that you can take advantage of. Prices have been slashed across the board, and you can get some things as low as $4 and as high as $20 if you want something a bit fancier that has extra features. While we’ve done our best to collect some of the best deals we could find, there are too many to count, so be sure to check out the full sale using the button below. And, if you haven’t picked up one of the new iPhones yet, be sure to check out these iPhone 15 deals for some great options.

What to buy in Amazon’s iPhone 15 case sale

Starting off with a relatively simple and clear case, this  is great if you don’t want anything fancy and essentially follows the shape of your phone and is going for $8, instead of $9. Alternatively, this  has bumpers on the corners that help mitigate at least a little bit of damage and is going relatively cheaply for $6 instead of $10. On the other hand, if you want something that’s simple but doesn’t isn’t clear, this  comes in 4 different opaque colors and costs $20 instead of $29, and there’s even a 5% coupon to bring it down further.

Unfortunately, none of these cases come with MagSafe, and for that, you’ll want something like the  that’s going for $7 instead of $13, a big discount. If you’d like to add a bit of color, these  have four transparent and five opaque colors to pick from, and they’re pretty cheap at $9, down from $10, plus an additional 16% off with a coupon, so you can grab a few. Of course, these are two relatively budget options, so if you want something that’s a bit more wear-resistant, this  has a lot more oomph to it and a $19 price tag with a 20% coupon to further bring it down.

Now, if you want something a bit more fancy, these  have nine different and gorgeous graphics you can pick from and only cost $5, down from $7. Similarly, these  give you a wood finish look to your phone and three options to pick from, which we also find quite attractive, and cost $5 but come with a few nice promotions and savings you can take advantage of. On the other hand, if you want something with a backrest, these  have one and is also MagSafe, and is pretty cheap at $4, down from $8. If you want something that has a more gamer-y aesthetic, these  have a very techy look and also come with a stand and a camera cover, and $8, with a 10% coupon you can take advantage of.

