Share

If you’re in the market for a new ebook reader — whether for yourself or as a gift — then be sure to check out Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite. For a limited time only, the ecommerce giant is offering the 8GB version of the device for $100, representing a $30 saving on the regular price.

There’s a money-saving bundle available, too. For $139, you get an 8GB Paperwhite ebook reader, a pair of POP Design wireless headphones (regular price $79), and a free three-month trial for audiobook provider Audible — membership auto renews for $15 a month once the free period finishes, though you can of course cancel it an any time at no extra cost. If you’d prefer the 16GB Paperwhite, the deal costs $169.

Separately, the headphones cost $79, and Audible’s free trial usually ends after just 30 days, so the deal looks useful on several levels.

The original Kindle Paperwhite launched in 2012 and was praised for the quality of its clear, backlit, 6-inch display, decent battery life, and overall impressive design.

Zip forward six years and we now have the fourth version of the Paperwhite, featuring an improved touchscreen display and updated software. At 0.32 inches, it’s the thinnest Paperwhite to date, and also the lightest, tipping the scales at just 0.4 pounds (182 grams). Settings let you adjust the text size and boldness, while Kindle-exclusive fonts let you get the words looking just how you want them.

The biggest difference, however, is that the latest Paperwhite ebook reader is waterproof, so you can take it to the beach and pool, and even to the bathtub, worry-free. Specifically, the device is IPX8 rated, so it’s good for accidental immersion in up to two meters of freshwater for up to 60 minutes.

There are, of course, plenty of other ebook readers out there. Digital Trends recently put together a comprehensive guide showing the best ones available, with the $230 Kobo Forma emerging as our top choice. Other picks include the Amazon Kindle Oasis from $250, and the Kobo Clara HD for $130. You’ll find the Paperwhite in the list, too.

Amazon doesn’t say for how long its Paperwhite deals are going to run, describing them simply as “limited-time offers.” In that case, if you’re interested, you’d better hurry.