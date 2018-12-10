Digital Trends
Mobile

Amazon knocks $30 off its Paperwhite ebook reader in limited-time deal

Trevor Mogg
By

If you’re in the market for a new ebook reader — whether for yourself or as a gift — then be sure to check out Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite. For a limited time only, the ecommerce giant is offering the 8GB version of the device for $100, representing a $30 saving on the regular price.

There’s a money-saving bundle available, too. For $139, you get an 8GB Paperwhite ebook reader, a pair of POP Design wireless headphones (regular price $79), and a free three-month trial for audiobook provider Audible — membership auto renews for $15 a month once the free period finishes, though you can of course cancel it an any time at no extra cost. If you’d prefer the 16GB Paperwhite, the deal costs $169.

Separately, the headphones cost $79, and Audible’s free trial usually ends after just 30 days, so the deal looks useful on several levels.

amazon knocks 30 off the paperwhite in limited time deal kindle
Amazon

The original Kindle Paperwhite launched in 2012 and was praised for the quality of its clear, backlit, 6-inch display, decent battery life, and overall impressive design.

Zip forward six years and we now have the fourth version of the Paperwhite, featuring an improved touchscreen display and updated software. At 0.32 inches, it’s the thinnest Paperwhite to date, and also the lightest, tipping the scales at just 0.4 pounds (182 grams). Settings let you adjust the text size and boldness, while Kindle-exclusive fonts let you get the words looking just how you want them.amazon knocks 30 off the paperwhite in limited time deal bundle

The biggest difference, however, is that the latest Paperwhite ebook reader is waterproof, so you can take it to the beach and pool, and even to the bathtub, worry-free. Specifically, the device is IPX8 rated, so it’s good for accidental immersion in up to two meters of freshwater for up to 60 minutes.

There are, of course, plenty of other ebook readers out there. Digital Trends recently put together a comprehensive guide showing the best ones available, with the $230 Kobo Forma emerging as our top choice. Other picks include the Amazon Kindle Oasis from $250, and the Kobo Clara HD for $130. You’ll find the Paperwhite in the list, too.

Amazon doesn’t say for how long its Paperwhite deals are going to run, describing them simply as “limited-time offers.” In that case, if you’re interested, you’d better hurry.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

Today's best Amazon deals: Fitbit, Ring, and Blink
googles santa tracker returns with lots of festive entertainment 2018
Web

Google’s updated Santa Tracker entertains and teaches coding throughout December

Google's Santa Tracker is in its fifteenth year and is back again with even more features. You can have fun with more than 20 games, learn about different holiday traditions around the world, and enjoy some festive animations.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best weather apps for the iPhone
Mobile

The best weather apps for the iPhone

Don't rely solely on your local meteorologist to stay up to date on the weather. Take matters into your own hands with one of these weather apps, each of which brings something unique to the table.
Posted By Brie Barbee
mobvoi ticwatch c2 ticpods free news gold face
Wearables

The $200 TicWatch C2 smartwatch is now being sold in the U.S. and U.K.

Digital well-being and disconnecting from your phone is one of 2018's big trends. Mobvoi wants you to think about its TicWatch C2 smartwatch as a great way to help you use your phone less.
Posted By Andy Boxall
palm reboot news 2
Mobile

The Palm has been revived, and is now available in the U.S. and U.K.

A reboot of the classic Palm is finally here and it's tiny. It syncs to your phone and acts as a secondary device -- with a feature to help you disconnect from technology. The Palm will be available exclusively through Verizon for $350.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

Yes, we really are getting a special McLaren edition of the OnePlus 6T

OnePlus has announced a partnership with McLaren F1, emphasizing a shared interest in speed. The phone company is known for producing special edition devices. Here's what we know about the OnePlus 6T Mclaren Edition.
Posted By Andy Boxall
gift ideas for coworker that they will actually want belkin wireless charging
Deals

Simplify your life with one of these wireless smartphone charger deals

Banish nightly cable fumbling with a wireless smartphone charger. If your smartphone is compatible with wireless charging, the simplicity of placing it on a pad is a beautiful thing. Wireless chargers are also excellent gifts for coworkers.
Posted By Bruce Brown
car branded smartphones are almost all bad oppo find x lambo bottom
Mobile

Car-branded phones need to make a U-turn if they ever want to impress

Your car and your smartphone are becoming one, yet smartphones branded or co-created by car companies are a problem. We look at the history, some examples of the best and worst, then share hopes for the future.
Posted By Andy Boxall
outlook for ios big redesign 2018 mobile banner
Mobile

Microsoft Outlook for iOS gets big redesign, with Dark Mode coming soon

Microsoft has deployed a huge redesign for its Outlook for iOS app, which includes new blue branding and some quality-of-life improvements. Dark Mode isn't included, but it's coming soon.
Posted By Mark Jansen
dell xps 13 2018 screen hero2
Computing

Our favorite Windows apps will help you get the most out of your new PC

Not sure what apps you should be downloading for your newfangled Windows device? Here are the best Windows apps, whether you need something to speed up your machine or access your Netflix queue. Check out our categories and favorite picks.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
what is 5g verizon
Mobile

5G’s arrival is transforming tech. Here’s everything you need to know to keep up

It has been years in the making, but 5G is finally becoming a reality. While 5G coverage is still extremely limited, expect to see it expand in 2019. Not sure what 5G even is? Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
best routers for gaming
Mobile

Vanquish lag for good with the best routers for gaming

Finding the best routers for gaming is no easy task. With so many out there, how do you know which to pick? We've looked at the many options available and put together a list of our lag-free favorites.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
apple starts selling new beddit sleep monitor 3 5
Mobile

Beddit Sleep Monitor 3.5 now available on the Apple Store

The Beddit Sleep Monitor 3.5 is now available on the Apple Store for $150. The sensor strip, which is only 2 millimeters thin, automatically tracks a wide array of sleep data when placed under the user's sheets.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Save up to $750 with the best smartphone deals for December 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $750.
Posted By Lucas Coll
awesome tech you cant buy yet onak feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Folding canoes and ultra-fast water filters

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle