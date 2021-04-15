  1. Mobile
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Staples slashed the iPad’s price today — hurry!

By
iPad 10.2-inch slide over multiple
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Anytime we see Apple discounts, we race to share them because they’re at once very rare and very popular. Among Apple’s current crop of products, there’s none more popular than the iPad — just check out these iPad deals. Right now, at Staples, you can score a 32GB 8th-generation Apple iPad for only $299. It’s $30 off its regular price of $329. If you hurry, you can snatch up one of these few remaining iPads at an incredible discount.

In 2020, when the iPad 10.2 dropped, it was hard to imagine it ever slipping below $300. At the time, we called it “the perfect tablet for people who just want a computing appliance.” It might not have the bells and whistles of an iPad Pro, but it has everything you want in a tablet and more. We were head over heels for this tablet’s exceptional battery life, it’s amazingly clear display, and of course, Apple’s legendary software and support. An iPad for the everyday, this is a deal you should not let get away.

While 32GB isn’t going to blow anyone away or compete with your laptop, what the iPad 10.2 lacks in storage space (which is less relevant than ever due to the constant availability of Wi-Fi and access to the cloud) it makes up for in amazing features and design. At the same time, accessories for the iPad, like the Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil, have made it so that, functionally, this tablet could actually serve as your laptop.

For most everyday uses — like taking notes, web browsing, and talking over Zoom, as well as gaming and streaming content — an iPad can be as good as some laptops and even better than others. This is partly due to the new iPadOS, which is a huge upgrade. It’s guided by an A12 Bionic chip, which will make every move swift and smooth. Apple is legendary for its screens, and our reviewers loved this one, which features a Retina display with nearly 3.5 million pixels as well as an 8-megapixel camera and 1080p HD video recording to ensure the tightest, clearest video calls.

It’s great on battery, too, giving you a full workday of battery life (10 hours) on a single charge. This 8th-generation iPad also includes the lightning connector, which means faster charging and file transfers. And it’s very portable, measuring 9.8 inches by 6.8 inches — at only 0.29 inches thick — and weighing 1.08 pounds. That’s ultralight compared to other tablets, and it’s downright tiny compared to a laptop. It’s a dream for when you’re on the go, for work or for play.

The iPad universe has opened up, as you can see in these iPad deals. At the same time, the newest version of the classic iPad has everything you need in a tablet as well as Apple legendary platform and design. Right now, at Staples, you can get an 8th-generation iPad 10.2 for only $299 — that’s $30 off its regular price of $329. Deals like this are super rare, and this one won’t last long, so don’t let it get away.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap tablet deals for April 2021

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

Best Staples deals and sales for April 2021

Staples Store

Staples is practically giving away the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

microsoft surface pro 7 x laptop 3 deals amazon best buy labor day sales 2020 2 720x720

Best cheap iPad deals and sales for April 2021

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

Apple iPhone 13: Everything we know so far

iPhone 12 Mini

Best cheap Kindle deals for April 2021: Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis

Reading a Kindle Paperwhite in van

Android Heads Up feature aims to prevent distracted walking

distracted walking study

Best cheap Fitbit deals for April 2021

fitbit versa review version 1522045407 full 19

Best Memorial Day Sales 2021: When is it, and what to expect

best memorial day sales 2020

Every app is going to copy Clubhouse, and we just have to deal with it

clubhouse app icon

We can’t believe how cheap Beats Studio3 headphones are at Amazon

beats studio3 wireless headphones deal amazon april 2021 shadow gray

The best podcasts of 2021

best podcasts

How to jailbreak your iPhone or iPod Touch

how to jailbreak your iphone dsc 3403