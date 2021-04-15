Anytime we see Apple discounts, we race to share them because they’re at once very rare and very popular. Among Apple’s current crop of products, there’s none more popular than the iPad — just check out these iPad deals. Right now, at Staples, you can score a 32GB 8th-generation Apple iPad for only $299. It’s $30 off its regular price of $329. If you hurry, you can snatch up one of these few remaining iPads at an incredible discount.

In 2020, when the iPad 10.2 dropped, it was hard to imagine it ever slipping below $300. At the time, we called it “the perfect tablet for people who just want a computing appliance.” It might not have the bells and whistles of an iPad Pro, but it has everything you want in a tablet and more. We were head over heels for this tablet’s exceptional battery life, it’s amazingly clear display, and of course, Apple’s legendary software and support. An iPad for the everyday, this is a deal you should not let get away.

While 32GB isn’t going to blow anyone away or compete with your laptop, what the iPad 10.2 lacks in storage space (which is less relevant than ever due to the constant availability of Wi-Fi and access to the cloud) it makes up for in amazing features and design. At the same time, accessories for the iPad, like the Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil, have made it so that, functionally, this tablet could actually serve as your laptop.

For most everyday uses — like taking notes, web browsing, and talking over Zoom, as well as gaming and streaming content — an iPad can be as good as some laptops and even better than others. This is partly due to the new iPadOS, which is a huge upgrade. It’s guided by an A12 Bionic chip, which will make every move swift and smooth. Apple is legendary for its screens, and our reviewers loved this one, which features a Retina display with nearly 3.5 million pixels as well as an 8-megapixel camera and 1080p HD video recording to ensure the tightest, clearest video calls.

It’s great on battery, too, giving you a full workday of battery life (10 hours) on a single charge. This 8th-generation iPad also includes the lightning connector, which means faster charging and file transfers. And it’s very portable, measuring 9.8 inches by 6.8 inches — at only 0.29 inches thick — and weighing 1.08 pounds. That’s ultralight compared to other tablets, and it’s downright tiny compared to a laptop. It’s a dream for when you’re on the go, for work or for play.

The iPad universe has opened up, as you can see in these iPad deals. At the same time, the newest version of the classic iPad has everything you need in a tablet as well as Apple legendary platform and design. Right now, at Staples, you can get an 8th-generation iPad 10.2 for only $299 — that’s $30 off its regular price of $329. Deals like this are super rare, and this one won’t last long, so don’t let it get away.

