Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There’s a massive sale happening on iPads right now — from just $269

Amazon just launched a host of iPad deals, with discounts on the entry-level iPad all the way to the high-end iPad Pro. There’s a lot of configurations to choose from, so to help you decide on which one to buy, we’ve narrowed down all the offers to just the best ones. Apple’s tablets are always in high demand though, so if you’re planning to take advantage of any of these bargains, it would be a good idea to do so as soon as you can.

2021 Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $269, was $329

The 2021 Apple iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display, with an 8MP Wide camera at the back and a 12MP Ultra Wide camera at the front with Center Stage technology that will keep you in the middle of the frame during video calls even if you move around the room. The tablet is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic Chip, and it’s protected by the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system. The 2021 Apple iPad can run for up to 10 hours on a single charge, and it unlocks all the capabilities of iPadOS 16, which is Apple’s latest operating system for its tablets.

2021 Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $469, was $499

The iPad Mini stands on a floor with other Apple devices in the background.
Adam Doud/Digital Trends

For an iPad that’s easier to hold on one hand, go for the 2021 Apple iPad Mini. When comparing the 2021 Apple iPad and 2021 Apple iPad Mini, other reasons to go for the smaller tablet with the 8.3-inch display include its Liquid Retina technology for brighter colors, and the faster performance that’s enabled by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip. It also features an upgraded 12MP Wide camera at the back, but the same 12MP Ultra Wide camera at the front with Center Stage. The 2021 Apple iPad Mini is compatible with the Apple Pencil 2, and it can run for 10 hours before needing to recharge.

2022 Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $500, was $599

The back of the iPad Air 5.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The 2022 Apple iPad Air has a firm grasp on the top spot of our best tablets due to the excellent value that it provides. The device itself is slim and light, and it offers a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that’s sharp and colorful with antireflective coating. It comes with a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage and a 12MP Wide back camera, Touch ID for security, and compatibility with 5G technology. The major draw of the 2022 Apple iPad Air, however, is its performance, as it’s equipped with the same powerful M1 chip that’s found in the 2020 MacBook Air.

2022 Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) — $759, was $799

iPad Pro on a desk with AirPods and an iPhone nearby.

The 2022 Apple iPad Pro is the brand’s top-of-the-line model for its tablets, and it’s very easy to see why. The device is blazingly fast with Apple’s M2 chip, which is the primary reason for upgrading between the 2022 Apple iPad Pro and 2021 Apple iPad Pro. The tablet is also equipped with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide cameras at the back with a LiDAR scanner for augmented reality, and a 12MP Ultra Wide camera at the front with Center Stage. The 2022 Apple iPad Pro supports Wi-Fi 6E, and it’s protected by Apple’s Face ID facial recognition system.

2022 Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) — $1,049, was $1,099

Someone holding the 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro (2022).
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

If you want an even bigger screen for the 2022 Apple iPad Pro, you’ve got the choice of going for the 12.9-inch model with a Liquid Retina XDR display and higher resolution. Everything else about the tablet is maintained, including Apple’s M2 chip, the camera configurations, and Face ID protection. The larger screen is a necessity for creative professionals, as you’ll be seeing more vibrant colors, deeper blacks, and better sharpness while working on different kinds of projects.

