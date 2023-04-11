 Skip to main content
Don’t fall for this Apple iPad Mini deal — a bigger discount is coming

Jennifer Allen
By
An iPad Mini standing in tent mode.
Adam Doud/Digital Trends

It’s our job to pay attention to the best iPad deals and we’ve noticed an interesting trend with the Apple iPad Mini. It frequently hits $469 as it has right now, so you save $30, before dipping even further down to $399 not long afterward. As it’s at a higher price right now, we’re expecting to see the iPad Mini go lower soon. Hold off on your purchase for a little while but take a look at this reminder of why the Apple iPad Mini is worth your money and how we’ve come to our conclusion with its price history.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Mini (but not right now)

The pick of the best iPads if you want something small, the Apple iPad Mini is a powerhouse of a tablet. It has everything you could want. There’s an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and wide color support so it looks utterly gorgeous whatever you’re doing on it. It’s powered by the A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine so it can handle all your games as well as extensive productivity-related tasks. There’s also a 12MP wide back camera and 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support for improving your video calls, while landscape stereo speakers mean you can always hear the call clearly too. It’s a truly versatile machine with up to 10 hours of battery life, support for the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) so you can sketch out designs and a USB-C connection for fast charging.

You should definitely buy the Apple iPad Mini at some point but not just yet. That’s because as sources like Camel, Camel, Camel demonstrate, it tends to drop in price at certain times and this isn’t it. The graph below shows how Camel, Camel, Camel tracks things.

Camel, Camel, Camel graph showing the price history of the Apple iPad Mini.

At all times, you can look up any item on the site and see how price drops have occurred on Amazon. As this graph shows, the Apple iPad Mini price goes up and down so it’s simple to spot just how low it can get. You can use the service for any item on Amazon. Just search for it and Camel, Camel, Camel does the hard work for you. You can even set up price watches with an email sent to you any time an item drops to your desired price.

We can’t recommend the Apple iPad Mini enough for anyone seeking out one of the best tablets. Right now, you can buy it for $459 at Amazon, but we recommend waiting. As the evidence shows above, it’s very likely to drop lower to $399 soon. Either set up a price alert at Camel, Camel, Camel or keep an eye on deals here as we’ll be sure to post once the iPad Mini goes to its lowest price again.

