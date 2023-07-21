 Skip to main content
Apple’s stunning Milanese Loop Apple Watch strap is 46% off

Apple Watch milanese loop detail
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

If you’re an Apple Watch owner, one of the special things you’re entitled to is a selection of Apple Watch bands. They’re a great way to take modern tech and combine it with old school, real world, real material style. Your own style. And while this deal lasts, you can get a Milanese Loop Apple Watch Band — considered by our staff as modern and elegant, but expensive when not on sale — for just $53. That’s $46 off of the usual $99, making the whole thing about 46% off. It’s available in two colors, in two sizes that fit six Apple Watch sizes, and for 12 days (from the moment of this writing) or until supplies are sold out. So, if you want to save $46 on an Apple Watch upgrade, check out this deal via the button below, now!

Why you should buy the Milanese Loop Apple Watch Band

Featuring tightly woven loops, the Milanese Loop Apple Watch Band is made of smoothly wrapped stainless steel. It’s all based on a design developed in Milan at the end of the 19th century and is still woven on special Italian machines to this day. Even when comparing it amongst all Apple Watches and Apple Watch bands available, it retains an elegant look and style.

The Milanese Loop Apple Watch Band as part of this deal comes in various sizes and colors. It may seem surprising to you, but these options — available about the “Add to cart” button — do need some explanation. For size, the choice are “38/40/41mm” or “42/44/45mm”. These are not the complex Italian watch-connoisseur wrist measurements they appear to be, but simply refer to the size of the Apple Watch model you own. In other words, six sizes of Apple Watch are represented by two sizes of Apple Watch strap. The two colors available, are Space Black and “Rose” Gold. While the Space Black is, like many manufacturer color names, just a fancy way to say “black,” the Rose Gold is a bit different. Woot disclaims to us that the color of the metal has settled over time to a more relaxed, “rose” gold, so you should still expect to see a box labelled “gold” if you purchased this.

To make sure you get your Milanese Loop Apple Watch Band for $53 ($46 down from $99), make sure you tap the button below. Remember that this is both a time-limited (12 days) and supplies-limited deal, so the quicker you get something in your cart, the quicker you can lock down this deal. So, if you’re interested, go ahead and tap the button below to check it out for yourself! Then, learn how to change your Apple Watch band before it arrives!

