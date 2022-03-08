  1. Mobile
How to pre-order the new iPhone SE

iPhone SE 2022 phones shown in red, white, and black.

If you haven’t been following the Apple release event, probably one of the best announcements to come out of it is the new iPhone SE, which will have the incredibly powerful A15 chip. In fact, that’s the same chip that the iPhone 13s have, making this new iPhone SE an actual beast. According to Apple, the inclusion of the new A15 chip will make the new iPhone SE up to 2.2 faster than the iPhone 8, which is impressive considering the iPhone 8 is still no slouch. You can pre-order the new iPhone SE from the links below, starting at $429 and going up to $579, depending on the options you pick.

Equally significant is the inclusion of 5G to the new iPhone SE, which is a nice addition for their cheapest phone, and some improvements to the camera, including AI-processing, Deep Fusion, and HDR. Given all those additions, it’s shaping up to be a pretty excellent all-around phone and probably the best time to pick up an Apple phone if you’ve been eyeing the ecosystem. Beyond that, the new iPhone SE is still the same phone as it was before, with a nice 4.7-inch Retina HD display and IP67 water and dust resistance. Storage options are 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, but we strongly suggest you spend the extra $50 to go from the 64GB to the 128GB option; otherwise, you might run into storage issues down the line.

The new iPhone SE will be available on March 13, but you can pre-order it starting on March 11. You should also check out the other products in this March Apple release, as well as what we think we’ll be seeing down the line during Apple’s spring 2022 event.

How to pre-order from Apple

iPhone SE 2022 Touch ID features.

As usual, there’s a variety of options for you to pick from. There are three colors: Midnight, Starlight, and (product)red, and three storage options: 64GB for $429, 128GB for $479, and 256GB for $579. Pre-order starts on March 11, with the first shipments going out on March 18.

New iPhone SE at Apple — starting at $429

How to pre-order from Amazon

How to pre-order from Verizon

How to pre-order from B&H Photo

