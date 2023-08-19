Back to school deal saves you $40 on the latest Apple Pencil

Apple deals may be quite common, but what’s rarer is seeing a big discount on the Apple Pencil (2nd generation). Fortunately, that’s all changed today with a huge $40 discount on the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) at Walmart. Usually $130, you can buy it today for $89 which is a far more tempting deal for anyone keen to sketch out designs or write up notes in a more traditional manner. Unlikely to stay this price for long, let’s take a quick look at what else is so great about the Apple Pencil.

Why you should buy the Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

The Apple Pencil 2 is the ideal accompaniment to one of the best iPads that we’re confident you already own. It’s a great refinement of the original model. It has a flat edge so it won’t roll off any surfaces, while also feeling more natural in your hand.

It’s also far easier to charge with a compatible iPad as you can now place it on the side of your iPad and leave it to charge magnetically rather than through a Lightning port. You’ll need to check your iPad is compatible with it but most of the latest devices are.

From there, you can enjoy pixel-perfect precision along with excellent tilt and pressure sensitivity. The Apple Pencil also has an intuitive touch surface that supports double-tapping so you can change tools without ever putting it down. It’s worth reading up on all the great Apple Pencil tips and tricks out there, so you can get the most from it.

Instantly accessible, the Apple Pencil 2 makes it simple to paint, sketch, doodle or simply write out notes on your iPad. It’s far more satisfying to use than your fingers as well as much more accurate too. It’s also a good option if you regularly take your iPad to class and want to be able to sketch out some reminders or write down some notes.

However you plan on using the Apple Pencil 2, you won’t regret owning one. It’s even better when it’s on sale like it is now. Usually priced at $130, you can buy it from Walmart for $89, saving $41 off the usual price. Enjoy how much more creative freedom it provides.

Editors' Recommendations