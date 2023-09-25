 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Flash deal gets you an Apple Watch Nike Edition for just $129

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Apple Watch SE 2 with Nike Bounce watch face.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you’ve got your eye on one of the best smartwatches we feel like you can get something comparable with some big time savings. The Nike Edition of the first generation Apple Watch SE is seeing a massive price drop at Walmart today. This flash deal brings the price down from $279 to just $129, which makes for a total savings of $150. The Apple Watch Nike SE is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, and Walmart is including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE Nike Edition

When the Apple Watch SE was first released we called it the best Apple Watch for most people. And while a second generation Apple Watch SE has since been released, the original Apple Watch SE still holds up well today. This is particularly true with this Nike Edition model, as it makes the Apple Watch SE comparable with the best fitness trackers. It has the Nike Run Club app built into the watch, allow you to track your workouts and listen to guided runs directly from the watch. You can also listen to music from the Apple Watch Nike SE, as well as choose from exclusive Nike watch faces and bands.

One of the main benefits of purchasing any Apple Watch is access to the Apple software ecosystem. It will sync easily with other devices such as iPhones, and it’s even able to receive text messages and access your Apple Wallet. Also, as an Apple product, it’s made with Apple’s legendary design philosophies. It’s simple, smart, and incredibly capable. It compares well against other smartwatch brands, as you can see in our Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Apple Watch SE comparison, and it holds up well against the Apple Watch SE 2, which you can read about in our Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch SE comparison.

Related

While the Nike Edition of the Apple Watch SE would regularly set you back $279, you can currently slap it on your wrist for just $129. This makes for a savings of $150, and proves a little age can work in a piece of tech’s favor now and then. The Apple Watch Nike SE is available at this price in both 40mm and 44mm sizes.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
This lingering Labor Day deal brings the iPhone 12 to $555
iPhone 12 in purple.

If you were planning to buy an iPhone from this year's Labor Day sales but you missed them for any reason, don't worry because some iPhone deals are still online. For example, the 64GB model of the unlocked Apple iPhone 12 remains available for $555 from Best Buy, for a discount of $75 on its sticker price of $630. We're not sure how much time you've got left to take advantage of this offer though -- it could disappear at any moment -- so if you're interested, you shouldn't hold yourself back from pushing through with the purchase.

Why you should buy the Apple iPhone 12
The Apple iPhone 12 isn't the latest model the popular smartphone -- it's the Apple iPhone 14, and very soon, it will be the Apple iPhone 15. However, that doesn't mean that the iPhone 12 is no longer a worthy purchase, as Apple's A14 Bionic chip still provides smooth performance by today's standards. It ships with iOS 14 pre-installed, but you can update it to iOS 17 so that you can enjoy all of the features of the newest version of the operating system.

Read more
A new limited-time deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 just landed
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 partially open while standing on a flat surface witgh orange dog informative cover screen wallpaper widget.

In one of the most unexpected phone deals this year, Amazon reduced the price of the 256GB version of the recently released Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 by $200, so you'll only have to pay $800 for the foldable smartphone instead of its sticker price of $1,000. This offer will only remain online for a limited time though, so if you're planning to upgrade your phone, you might as well go for one of the latest models if you can get it for cheaper than usual. Hurry up and complete your purchase as the bargain may end at any moment.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which just rolled out last month, already grabbed a spot in our list of the best phones as the best flip phone. There's a lot to like about it, including its 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a water-resistant design with an IPX8 rating, a dual-lens setup at the back with a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP ultrawide selfie lens inside on top of the main display. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 also ships with Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 over Android 13, which is the latest version of Google's mobile operating system.

Read more
Labor Day sales mean you can get a brand new iPhone for $149
The Apple iPhone SE (2022) being held in a mans hand.

Walmart has an awesome deal on the Apple iPhone SE as part of its Labor Day sales. Today, you can buy the Apple iPhone SE 2022 for just $149 so you're saving an almighty $230 off the regular price of $379. There's a minor catch in that it's locked to Straight Talk but it's a catch you can live with given how big a saving is involved. If you're keen to learn more, keep reading while we take you through what you need to know about the tempting phone.

Why you should buy the iPhone SE 2022
We described the iPhone SE 2022 as "small in size" yet "big in value" when we reviewed it. There's certainly plenty to love here. It's one of the best iPhones for anyone looking for something they can comfortably hold in one hand.

Read more