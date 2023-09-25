If you’ve got your eye on one of the best smartwatches we feel like you can get something comparable with some big time savings. The Nike Edition of the first generation Apple Watch SE is seeing a massive price drop at Walmart today. This flash deal brings the price down from $279 to just $129, which makes for a total savings of $150. The Apple Watch Nike SE is available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, and Walmart is including free shipping with a purchase.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE Nike Edition

When the Apple Watch SE was first released we called it the best Apple Watch for most people. And while a second generation Apple Watch SE has since been released, the original Apple Watch SE still holds up well today. This is particularly true with this Nike Edition model, as it makes the Apple Watch SE comparable with the best fitness trackers. It has the Nike Run Club app built into the watch, allow you to track your workouts and listen to guided runs directly from the watch. You can also listen to music from the Apple Watch Nike SE, as well as choose from exclusive Nike watch faces and bands.

One of the main benefits of purchasing any Apple Watch is access to the Apple software ecosystem. It will sync easily with other devices such as iPhones, and it’s even able to receive text messages and access your Apple Wallet. Also, as an Apple product, it’s made with Apple’s legendary design philosophies. It’s simple, smart, and incredibly capable. It compares well against other smartwatch brands, as you can see in our Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Apple Watch SE comparison, and it holds up well against the Apple Watch SE 2, which you can read about in our Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch SE comparison.

While the Nike Edition of the Apple Watch SE would regularly set you back $279, you can currently slap it on your wrist for just $129. This makes for a savings of $150, and proves a little age can work in a piece of tech’s favor now and then. The Apple Watch Nike SE is available at this price in both 40mm and 44mm sizes.

