It’s not quite its Prime Day price, but the Apple Watch Series 8 is $70 off

Aaron Mamiit
An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen turned on.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

The 41mm version of the Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale with a $70 discount from Amazon, which pulls its price down to just $329 from $399. The smartwatch was cheaper during Prime Day’s Apple Watch deals at just $280, but if you missed the chance to get the wearable device from the shopping event for whatever reason, you’re going to want to take advantage of this offer as it may be the lowest that it goes for a while — likely until Black Friday. If you can’t wait that long, then you should proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 is in our list of the best smartwatches as the top option for iPhone owners, and we described it simply as the best smartwatch available in the market right now. The 41mm model of the wearable device features an always-on LTPO Retina OLED display with a resolution of 352 x 430 pixels and peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It comes out of the box with Watch OS 9, the latest version of Apple’s operating system for smartwatches, which enables a comprehensive suite of health monitoring features.

In our Apple Watch Series 8 versus Apple Watch Series 7 discussion, while the Apple Watch Series 7 is now going for a lower price, you should be looking at the Apple Watch Series 8 because it offers 20% faster performance with the dual-core S8 chip, a new Low Power mode that doubles the expected battery life of 18 hours to 36 hours, new sensors that measure your skin temperature and temperature fluctuations while you’re sleeping, and crash detection that can call first responders when you get into an accident.

You could have gotten the 41mm version of the Apple Watch Series 8 for $280 on Prime Day, but Amazon’s current offer is the next best thing — $70 off on the smartwatch’s original price of $399, so you’ll only have to pay $329. We’re not sure how long this bargain will last though, and once it’s gone, you may not get another chance at a discount until Black Friday’s smartwatch deals. If you want to get the Apple Watch Series 8 on your wrist as soon as possible but at a cheaper price, you’re going to have to buy it right now.

