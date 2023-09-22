It’s no longer the latest model with the release of the Apple Watch Series 9, but that makes the Apple Watch Series 8 a prime target when searching for Apple Watch deals. Here’s an offer that you may want to shop — the 41mm, GPS model of the Apple Watch Series 8 for just $310 from Amazon, following a 22% discount that results in savings of $89 on the wearable device’s original price of $399. You’re going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of this bargain though, as we’re not sure if stocks will be enough to meet what we expect to be high demand.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 9 is set to dethrone the Apple Watch Series 8 as our top pick among the best smartwatches. However, while our Apple Watch Series 9 versus Apple Watch Series 8 comparison highlights the new model’s improved processing power with the new S9 chip, the helpful Double Tap gesture, and a brighter screen at up to 2,000 nits, the Apple Watch Series 8 is no slouch. The older model features the same design and display as its successor, a battery that still lasts up to 18 hours on a single charge, and a similar health monitoring experience.

The Apple Watch Series 8 with its S8 chip is still pretty fast, and you’ll be able to access a comprehensive list of fitness-focused features such as heart rate tracking and blood oxygen measurements. It also offers fall and crash detection, and can send an alert to your emergency contacts and the authorities when such an incident occurs. The Apple Watch Series 8 remains a pretty powerful wearable device, even with the release of the Apple Watch Series 9.

If you want a new Apple Watch and you’re fine with going with the previous-generation model to grab some savings, then you shouldn’t miss this chance to get the 41mm, GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 8 at 22% off from Amazon. Instead of $399, you’ll only have to pay $310 for $89 in savings. It’s highly recommended that you act fast though, as we’re pretty that there will be a lot of shoppers who will be interested in one of the top smartwatch deals in the market right now. Complete the purchase now to get your own Apple Watch Series 8 for cheaper than usual.

