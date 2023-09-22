 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

It’s not the latest model, but the Apple Watch Series 8 is $90 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
The World Time watch face showing on the Apple Watch SE 2.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

It’s no longer the latest model with the release of the Apple Watch Series 9, but that makes the Apple Watch Series 8 a prime target when searching for Apple Watch deals. Here’s an offer that you may want to shop — the 41mm, GPS model of the Apple Watch Series 8 for just $310 from Amazon, following a 22% discount that results in savings of $89 on the wearable device’s original price of $399. You’re going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of this bargain though, as we’re not sure if stocks will be enough to meet what we expect to be high demand.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 9 is set to dethrone the Apple Watch Series 8 as our top pick among the best smartwatches. However, while our Apple Watch Series 9 versus Apple Watch Series 8 comparison highlights the new model’s improved processing power with the new S9 chip, the helpful Double Tap gesture, and a brighter screen at up to 2,000 nits, the Apple Watch Series 8 is no slouch. The older model features the same design and display as its successor, a battery that still lasts up to 18 hours on a single charge, and a similar health monitoring experience.

The Apple Watch Series 8 with its S8 chip is still pretty fast, and you’ll be able to access a comprehensive list of fitness-focused features such as heart rate tracking and blood oxygen measurements. It also offers fall and crash detection, and can send an alert to your emergency contacts and the authorities when such an incident occurs. The Apple Watch Series 8 remains a pretty powerful wearable device, even with the release of the Apple Watch Series 9.

Related

If you want a new Apple Watch and you’re fine with going with the previous-generation model to grab some savings, then you shouldn’t miss this chance to get the 41mm, GPS version of the Apple Watch Series 8 at 22% off from Amazon. Instead of $399, you’ll only have to pay $310 for $89 in savings. It’s highly recommended that you act fast though, as we’re pretty that there will be a lot of shoppers who will be interested in one of the top smartwatch deals in the market right now. Complete the purchase now to get your own Apple Watch Series 8 for cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Apple Watch deals: The Series 8 is down to $329

The Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches out there. In general, Samsung, Google, Fitbit and Garmin have products that can compete, but there's something about the Apple touch that can't be mimicked. If you have an iPhone, AirPods, or a MacBook, your best option for easy pairing is an Apple Watch. Of course, Apple products come with a premium price. That's why we've picked out the best Apple Watch deals available. There are currently discounts on all the newest models like the Series 8, SE 2 and Ultra, as well as some older models like the Series 7. Check them out below.
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen, 40mm, GPS) -- $268, was $298

The Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) remains a popular choice for anyone dipping their toe into the Apple Watch world without spending a fortune. Still a great choice for most people, the watch allows you to track all your daily activities from walks to runs, HIIT workouts, to tai chi or yoga. You can also monitor your calorie burn and steps taken with a built-in compass and real-time elevation readings that are ideal for hikers. As well as that, there are high and low heart rate notifications, a heads up if your heart rate suddenly becomes irregular, and extensive notifications to save you from grabbing your phone.

Read more
Best Samsung phone deals: Save on the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold 4
The screens on the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

When it comes to Android, Samsung phones offer some of the best and most cohesive experiences, with well-designed devices that push the boundaries of style. If you don't care about all of that and just want a reliable, well-designed phone, well Samsung has you covered there too. Some of the best phone deals, in general, include Samsung handsets, like the Galaxy S23, S22, and Z Fold series. But if you're looking for a solid mix of just Samsung gear, you'll need a better guide, and this is that guide. We've put together all of the best Samsung phone deals, scouring the interwebs for the absolute best of the best offers. If you're ready to upgrade your phone or need to replace a broken one, you've come to the right place.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G -- $349, was $450

If you're not into premium flagships, which is to say top-of-the-line phones, then this little stunner will serve you well. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display with beautiful color and clarity and a nearly edge-less design. But it's also powerful with 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB total, thanks to the MicroSD slot. It has an Exynos 1280 processor, 6GB of RAM, and delivers 5G wireless speeds. Plus, it has a long-lasting battery that will get you through your entire day and then some under regular use. Did we mention the intelligent camera that combines an ultra-wide 12MP, 64MP standard, and 5MP depth cameras for excellent shots out in the field? Oh, and right now, it's available at an incredible price.

Read more
This early Prime Day deal gets you a Fire HD 10 tablet for $90
Amazon Fire HD 10 in hand.

Prime Day deals have begun early making this the ideal time to buy an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet at a fantastic price. Usually priced at $190, you can buy the tablet for just $90 at Amazon today, saving you a huge $100. Easily one of the best tablet deals around, this is a deal you seriously won't want to miss out on. Here's what you want to know about it.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 10
While the Amazon Fire HD 10 doesn't make it to our list of the best tablets, it's hard to criticize it at this price. You get a clear 10.1-inch 1080p full HD display offering more than 2 million pixels and proving to be almost 20% brighter than the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. It has a fast octa-core processor and 3GB of memory so it's capable of being used with all your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, and many other streaming services.

Read more