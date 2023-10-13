 Skip to main content
Hurry! The Apple Watch Series 9 is still at its Prime Day price

The Apple Watch Series 9 showing apps on the screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Most shoppers didn’t expect the recently released Apple Watch Series 9 to appear in Amazon’s October Prime Day deals, but it’s even more surprising that the offer from the Prime Big Deal Days 2023 event is still available. The 45mm, GPS model of the smartwatch remains on sale with $39 off its original price of $529, so you’ll only have to pay $490. It’s not much of a discount, but it’s very rare to get a chance to buy a new Apple device for cheaper than usual. It’s one of the most tempting Apple Watch deals online, but you need to purchase it right now because it may get taken down at any moment.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 9

The Apple Watch Series 9 is on track to take a spot in our roundup of the best smartwatches because of its gorgeous always-on Retina display, comfortable fit, and extensive choices for color and bands. The wearable device is also an amazing fitness tracker, with a comprehensive suite of sensors that can measure heart rate and blood oxygen levels, take an electrocardiogram, monitor your sleep cycles, and take note of your workouts.

Between the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Series 8, their design and battery life are similar, but you should be going for the latest version of the smartwatch because of its higher brightness so it’s easier to use outdoors, and the much improved S9 chip that enables onboard processing of Siri requests so there’s no need for Wi-Fi or cellular data. The Apple Watch Series 9 also comes with the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, which will be very helpful for iPhone 15 owners because it enables Precision Finding.

Apple fans on the hunt for smartwatch deals should set their sights on the 45mm, GPS model of the new Apple Watch Series 9, as you can get it with a $39 discount on its original price of $529. You’ll only have to pay $490 for this latest-generation wearable device, but only if you’re able to complete your purchase before the offer expires. If you want to get the Apple Watch Series 9 for a lower price than usual, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction immediately.

