Apple Watch Series 9 just got its first big discount for Black Friday

Jennifer Allen
By
A person wearing the Apple Watch Series 9.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Black Friday deals have begun early at Walmart with some fantastic Apple Watch deals meaning that the Apple Watch Series 9 is enjoying its first big discount. Usually priced at $399 for the 41mm model and $429 for the 45mm model, you can now save $50 off the regular prices and snag an Apple Watch Series 9 from just $349. Sure to be popular, let’s take a quick look at what it offers before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 9

One of the best smartwatches around for Apple owners, the Apple Watch Series 9 is a delight to use. It demonstrates how smartwatches have truly come of age in recent years so they’re a must-have accessory, especially if you’re an active person.

One of the highlights is its ability to track all your movements. Via Apple’s Activity Rings system, you can monitor your steps, calories burned, stairs climbed, and much more. Alongside that, it sets personalized goals and rewards you with badges for completing certain activities. It’s truly motivating while being able to track many different activities from running to walking, swimming, lifting weights, or pilates.

The Apple Watch Series 9 has a great set of sensors too. You can keep an eye on your blood oxygen levels, take an ECG as needed, and you’ll also receive notifications if your heart rhythm becomes irregular or suddenly low or high. There’s also temperature sensing retrospectively to provide you with cycle tracking purposes. Other useful sensors include fall detection and crash detection keeping an eye on you whether you’re walking and falling or suffering a car accident.

Also tough with crack resistance, IP6X-certified dust resistance, and being swim proof, the Apple Watch Series 9 can be your constant companion, saving you from needing to grab your iPhone so often. It even tracks your sleep so you can build a good picture of how healthy you are.

The Apple Watch Series 9 usually costs $399 for the 41mm model with the 45mm model costing $429. Right now, at Walmart, you can save $50 on either model bringing the price down to $349 or $379. Check it out now if you’ve been waiting to buy a new Apple Watch.

