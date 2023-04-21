The Apple Watch is one of the most iconic smartwatches and wearables on the market, and thanks to its streamlined support for iOS devices like the iPhone, it’s truly beloved by many. There are a bunch of models, many of which are expensive, so no one would blame you for seeking out some of the best Apple Watch deals to get a great price. But if you’ve been holding off, you’ll be happy to hear Amazon has discounted the Apple Watch Ultra by $50, which is just $10 more than the cheapest price we’ve seen yet, back on Black Friday and Cyber Monday of last year. That means, instead of $800, you can grab the Apple Watch Ultra for $749, and that price is good for a few different styles. Hurry, it may end soon.

Why You Should Buy the Apple Watch Ultra

Resident reviewer Andy Boxall, laid it all on the line in our Apple Watch Ultra review, praising the device for its durable build, luxury material design, excellent three-day battery life, and all-around experience. Ultimately, it’s an impressive upgrade over the previous generation models and there’s a lot to love. So, knowing you can get it for an excellent price as part of Amazon’s deal just makes everything better.

You’re getting a rugged design, safe for use outdoors, rain or shine, with excellent health and fitness tracking support as is indicative of Apple’s wearables. The extra long three-day battery life is welcome, but will also keep your watch off the charger for longer — and on your wrist where it should be. The always-on Retina display is vibrant, but lets you see the time and other information at a glance.

One major question is whether or not your old Apple Watch bands fit the Apple Watch Ultra. It’s a big deal since this is the time when many existing Watch owners will upgrade. The short answer is “yes,” most bands will fit, even with the bigger size.

Thanks to Amazon, you can save $50 in total on the Apple Watch Ultra, right now, which is $10 more than the Black Friday and Cyber Monday pricing. Honestly, considering how low prices drop during the holiday season, that makes this deal an incredible opportunity. Instead of $800, you can get your new Apple Watch Ultra for $749. The deal probably isn’t going to last very long so if you’re interested act soon.

