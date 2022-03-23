  1. Mobile
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Live in Arizona? You can now use your iPhone as your ID

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

Apple has finally been cleared to allow its Wallet ID functions to be used for driver’s licenses and state IDs. The state of Arizona now accepts both forms of documentation as legitimate when displayed in the Wallet app on iPhones and Apple Watches Apple announced today.

By adding the proper documentation to their Wallet, users will be able to effortlessly get through select TSA security checkpoints by simply tapping their iPhone or Apple watch on marked identity readers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The tech hasn’t made its way to all Arizona airports yet, but Apple has made it clear that it’s looking to expand the reach of its Wallet’s digital IDs as legitimate documentation.

While Arizona is the first state to allow Apple device owners to use IDs in Wallet in place of physical copies, the tech giant promises that more states will be following Arizona’s lead. Specifically, Apple expects Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, the territory of Puerto Rico, and Utah to recognize Wallet ID soon. As stated by the company previously, Georgia is likely to be the second state to officially recognize Wallet as a valid form of ID.

The public has known this was coming for quite some time as Apple announced its concrete plans to bring the feature to select states in September, but the fact that it’s come to fruition is certainly exciting. Consumers have been hoping that digital IDs would start becoming officially accepted for a while and today’s announcement marks a major step in that becoming a widespread reality.

Questions regarding concerns over information privacy and security are certainly still making the rounds when it comes to this technology. That said, Apple has been transparent about where personal information is stored and what the company can and cannot see. It’s marketed the newly accepted Wallet ID features as a way to keep certain information private from those examining physical identification but still runs into the problem of that information being handled by a private company.

It’s still to be seen how broadly accepted using the Apple Wallet’s ID features will be among both governmental bodies and private establishments alike, but the news that Arizona is accepting it in select locations is certainly a big step forward.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

The best screen-time apps to get your digital life under control

Screen Time

The best iPhone and iPad games for kids

selling privacy for supervision kids technology hero v2

What is Roku? The streaming platform fully explained

Roku remote in hand with Roku home screen in. the background.

Google ditches Play Movies app in favor of Google TV

aftermaster pro fixes tv movie audio issues man on couch watches a mobile phone

How to use AirPlay on Roku to stream content

Roku Express 4K+ with remote on a table.

What’s new on Netflix and what’s leaving in April 2022

Natasha Lyonne looks in the mirror in a scene from Russian Doll.

The best outdoor security cameras for 2022

The Google Nest Cam (battery) mounted to a wall.

ExpressVPN server list: An overview of supported regions

ExpressVPN displayed on a MacBook.

Hurry and grab an HP ProDesk desktop while it’s $580 off

The HP ProDesk 405 G8 Desktop Mini PC without any connected peripherals, on a gray background.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 review: Beautifully heartfelt chaos

Promo poster for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 featuring a collage of the main cast.

Flat Eye turns gas station management into a tech dystopia

A gas station sits next to a road in Flat Eye.

Microsoft hacker LAPSUS$ just claimed yet another victim

microsoft headquarters