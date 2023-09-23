 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Products

The best iPhone 15 Pro Max screen protectors in 2023

Mark Jansen
By
Topics
Mark Jansen
Mark Jansen
Contributor
Mark Jansen is an avid follower of everything that beeps, bloops, or makes pretty lights. He has a degree in Ancient &…
The best old phones in 2023: 10 smartphones you should still buy
It's still worth boarding this fleet of old flagship phones if you want to save money.
iPhone 13 Pro Max and Galaxy S22 Ultra rear panels.

A top-of-the-line, brand-new smartphone is a beautiful thing, and marketing firms work hard to make sure we're all drooling over the latest and greatest releases — and as well we should be. But ask yourself: Do you really need that slightly improved camera system, that slight redesign, that new processor with a little bit more power? It's usually only been a matter of months since we were all drooling over the last generation of smartphones, and in a lot of cases, you can get yourself a similarly excellent smartphone for a lot less by picking a slightly older device.

Since flagship smartphones don't always provide big upgrades year-over-year, last year's model is often just as good as this year's — with the bonus of often coming at a significant discount. Here are some of the best older smartphones that are still worth your money.

Read more
This lingering Labor Day deal brings the iPhone 12 to $555
iPhone 12 in purple.

If you were planning to buy an iPhone from this year's Labor Day sales but you missed them for any reason, don't worry because some iPhone deals are still online. For example, the 64GB model of the unlocked Apple iPhone 12 remains available for $555 from Best Buy, for a discount of $75 on its sticker price of $630. We're not sure how much time you've got left to take advantage of this offer though -- it could disappear at any moment -- so if you're interested, you shouldn't hold yourself back from pushing through with the purchase.

Why you should buy the Apple iPhone 12
The Apple iPhone 12 isn't the latest model the popular smartphone -- it's the Apple iPhone 14, and very soon, it will be the Apple iPhone 15. However, that doesn't mean that the iPhone 12 is no longer a worthy purchase, as Apple's A14 Bionic chip still provides smooth performance by today's standards. It ships with iOS 14 pre-installed, but you can update it to iOS 17 so that you can enjoy all of the features of the newest version of the operating system.

Read more
Labor Day sales mean you can get a brand new iPhone for $149
The Apple iPhone SE (2022) being held in a mans hand.

Walmart has an awesome deal on the Apple iPhone SE as part of its Labor Day sales. Today, you can buy the Apple iPhone SE 2022 for just $149 so you're saving an almighty $230 off the regular price of $379. There's a minor catch in that it's locked to Straight Talk but it's a catch you can live with given how big a saving is involved. If you're keen to learn more, keep reading while we take you through what you need to know about the tempting phone.

Why you should buy the iPhone SE 2022
We described the iPhone SE 2022 as "small in size" yet "big in value" when we reviewed it. There's certainly plenty to love here. It's one of the best iPhones for anyone looking for something they can comfortably hold in one hand.

Read more