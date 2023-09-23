The best iPhone 15 Pro Max screen protectors in 2023

If you were planning to buy an iPhone from this year's Labor Day sales but you missed them for any reason, don't worry because some iPhone deals are still online. For example, the 64GB model of the unlocked Apple iPhone 12 remains available for $555 from Best Buy, for a discount of $75 on its sticker price of $630. We're not sure how much time you've got left to take advantage of this offer though -- it could disappear at any moment -- so if you're interested, you shouldn't hold yourself back from pushing through with the purchase.

Why you should buy the Apple iPhone 12

The Apple iPhone 12 isn't the latest model the popular smartphone -- it's the Apple iPhone 14, and very soon, it will be the Apple iPhone 15. However, that doesn't mean that the iPhone 12 is no longer a worthy purchase, as Apple's A14 Bionic chip still provides smooth performance by today's standards. It ships with iOS 14 pre-installed, but you can update it to iOS 17 so that you can enjoy all of the features of the newest version of the operating system.