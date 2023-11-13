 Skip to main content
Black Friday Apple watch deals: Save on Series 9, Ultra, and more

Noah McGraw
By
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals
Digital Trends

Apple makes one of the best smartwatches on available, but it comes with the Apple price tag. The Apple Watch is not cheap, but Black Friday deals can cut the price a bit. We’ve pulled our favorite deals on the most recent Apple Watch releases: SE, Series 9 and Ultra. The bottom of this list includes some deals on older models, too. These are all available right now, even though Black Friday is still a ways away.

Best Apple Watch SE Black Friday deals

Apple Watch SE 2 with the Apple Watch Ultra.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Apple Watch SE is Apple’s budget-friendly smartwatch option. If all you need in a smartwatch is health stats and some basic phone integration (and you need to stick with Apple), the SE is your best bet. The Apple Watch SE 2 is one of our favorite options, and we don’t have much bad to say about it. Below you’ll find some options with and without GPS, and both 44mm and 40mm.

  • Apple Watch SE (1st Gen, 44mm) —
  • Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 40mm, GPS) —
  • Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 44mm, GPS) —
  • Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS) —

Best Apple Watch Ultra Black Friday deals

Someone wearing an Apple Watch Ultra 2, showing the Modular Ultra watch face.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Ultra is the most rugged smartwatch in the Apple family. This watch is designed to be taken to the tallest mountains and under the deepest oceans. It’s extraordinarily resistant, and it has special features for adventurers like GPS tracking and limited satellite SOS messaging if you get lost. We gave the Apple Watch Ultra a perfect 10 out of 10 when it launched.

  • Apple Watch Ultra (49mm, GPS) —
  • Apple Watch Ultra (49mm, GPS, refurbished) —

Best Apple Watch Series 9 Black Friday deals

Post-walk fitness data on the Apple Watch Series 9.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the newest entry in the main line of Apple Watches. If has enhanced speed and functionality, with a specific focus on the Double Tap feature. Double Tap lets you tap the thumb and forefinger of your watch hand together to control various operations. That means you don’t need both hands free for things like starting and stopping playback. The Apple Watch 9 is pretty new, so there aren’t a ton of deals available yet.

  • Apple Watch 9 (45mm, GPS) —
  • Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm, GPS) —

Other Apple Watch Black Friday deals we love

Person wearing Apple Watch showing Sleep Tracking information.
Jesse Hollington / Digital Trends

The options above are deals on the most popular versions of the Apple Watch, but there are so many other models. The Apple Watch Series 8 is still very popular, and it’s gotten some discounts since the launch of the Series 9. Previous models like the 7, 6 and 5 also have nice Black Friday Apple Watch deals.

  • Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm, GPS) —
  • Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm, GPS) —
  • Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS, refurbished) —
  • Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS, used) —

