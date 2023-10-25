If you can no longer wait for Black Friday to buy a new smartphone, the good news is that you can already take advantage of some early Black Friday phone deals. We’re not sure until when they’ll remain available, and if their prices will change once the shopping holiday arrives, but if you’re interested in any of the offers that we’ve highlighted below, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase immediately.

Apple iPhone 15 — $60 per month

If you want to get the latest iPhone, the Apple iPhone 15, for free, sign up for a Boost Infinite plan. You’ll have to pay $60 per month for 36 months, but you’ll get unlimited calls, text messages, and data, and you’ll also receive annual upgrades to new iPhone models. The iPhone 15 features Apple’s A16 Bionic chip, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision, a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens with a 120-degree field of view at the back, and a switch to a USB-C port for charging.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 — $149, was $379

The third-generation Apple iPhone SE, released in 2022, is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, which is the same processor that you’ll find inside the iPhone 14. The smartphone is equipped with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, a 12MP Wide camera at the back, and a 7MP FaceTime HD camera at the front. It still has the Home button, which enables the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system. This version of the Apple iPhone SE 2022, however, is locked to only work with a Straight Talk prepaid plan.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G — $270, was $300

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is listed in our roundup of the best Android phones as the runner-up for the best cheap Android phone, partly because of reliable performance from its Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and 8GB of RAM, plus an amazing 6.7-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone runs on OnePlus’ OxygenOS 13.1 out of the box, and it features a 108MP main camera at the back that’s supported by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera.

Motorola Razr+ — $800, was $1,000

The Motorola Razr+ is a foldable smartphone with a 6.9-inch pOLED display inside that’s bright and gorgeous with 2640 x 1080 resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, but the first thing that you’ll notice is the 3.6-inch pOLED cover screen with 1066 x 1056 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, as you’ll be able to access all of the important apps through it without having to open the device. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8Gb of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 — $900, was $1,000

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is extremely well-built, which is a definite improvement from its predecessors. The Flex Hinge allows the smartphone to fold completely flat, unlike previous models, and the 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover screen with a resolution of 720 x 748 and a 60Hz refresh rate is much more useful. Inside, the 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 2640 x 1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate is simply gorgeous, with smooth performance and 256GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 — $1,500, was $1,800

We tagged the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 as the best foldable phone in our list of the best phones partly because, despite its 6.2-inch, 2316 x 904 resolution cover display and 7.6-inch, 2176 x 1812 resolution inner display, it’s thinner and lighter than ever, with a high-quality hinge and durable chassis that solves the major issue of previous generations. It comes with a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto sensors at the back, and it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

Editors' Recommendations