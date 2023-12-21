Best Buy has some fantastic last-minute smartwatch deals with sizeable discounts on pretty much every smartwatch brand you can think of. Whether you’re looking for a cheaper Fitbit or a high-end Garmin or Apple Watch, there’s something here for you. The sale is perfect if you plan on being more active in 2024 or you’re looking to buy a great gift for someone ahead of Christmas. With over 150 watches on sale, we suggest you tap the button below to see what’s out there. For some recommendations though, keep reading while we take you through our favorites.

What to shop for in the Best Buy smartwatch sale

The is one of the best smartwatches around and it’s currently on sale at $70 off so it’s down to $329. As our Apple Watch Series 9 review explains, it does everything well. It’s speedy with a super bright always-on display. It tracks every workout you can think of while you can take an ECG anytime and monitor your blood oxygen levels along with any heart rate irregularities. Simple to use and effortlessly stylish, it’s the perfect addition for the Apple lover.

For Android lovers, there’s the for $240 reduced from $300. It’s great for fitness tracking, automatically recognizing many popular activities. It also offers personalized HR zones while there’s advanced sleep coaching, always-on heart monitoring, and it can even track your body fat percentage and skeletal muscle levels. Its display is delightful to look at while you can always check your phone notifications easily.

For a more premium Apple-based solution, check out the which has already been discounted by $50 to bring it down to $749. It’s a pricey investment but it works just like the Apple Watch Series 9 while adding on diving capabilities and providing you with advanced hiking features that work no matter how far off the beaten track you get. For the most active person in your life, it’s pretty special as our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review explains.

One of the best Fitbits — the — is on sale too. Usually $200, it’s down to $150 so you save $50. A more affordable smartwatch, it still offers plenty of functionality like a daily readiness score to help you ascertain what you’re capable of, along with a built-in GPS, plenty of exercise modes, 24/7 heart rate tracking, and notifications if your heart does anything unusual. There’s also built-in voice assistant support plus you’ll receive notifications from your phone to your wrist.

We’ve barely looked at the smartwatch deals going on at Best Buy with over 150 meaning near countless options. Above, we’ve highlighted some key smartwatches that we think will appeal to most people’s wants and budgets, but if that’s not you, don’t worry. Tap the button below to see exactly what’s out there and see which is the device for your situation.

