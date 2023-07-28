 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Cricket phone deals: Get an iPhone 11 for free and more

Andrew Morrisey
By

Cricket Wireless is one of the most affordable wireless service providers, and right now they’ve got some amazing discounts on phones taking place that can easily get you onto the Cricket network. These aren’t just throwaway phones either, as they include the likes of Samsung’s, Motorola’s, and Apple’s phone lineups. Several of them are entirely free and they provide more capability than many of the best cheap phones, so read onward if you’re in the market for a really good phone at almost no cost and are looking to make Cricket your cell phone service provider.

TCL 30 Z — Free, was $90

The TCL 30 Z smartphone against a white background.

You’re not going to find a better price than free, and the TCL 30 Z is a phone worth going out of pocket for. You’re getting quite a bit of phone at zero cost with the TCL 30 Z, as it has a 6.1-inch HD+ display that provides enhanced visuals and adaptive eye care modes. The rear camera has an 8-megapixel sensor and a Google Lens, and you can capture amazing selfies with the front-facing 5-megapixel camera. This phone also has a quad-core processor and 32GB of internal storage, making it a great option if you like to interact with media online or create your own.

Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) — Free, was $180

The Motorola Moto G 5G smartphone against a white background.

The Motorola Moto G 5G makes the most of today’s networks with a super fast Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor, which pairs perfectly with the Cricket network. The 6.5-inch display makes content creation and binge watching about as immersive as things can get on a phone. It has a massive battery that’s made to withstand all sorts of power-consuming usage throughout the day, and the 64GB of storage space should be plenty to house your favorite apps, photos, and other content.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G — Free, was $190

Samsung announces the Galaxy A14 5G at CES 2023.
Samsung

Samsung’s lineup of Galaxy phones has numerous models, with each offering something a little different. When the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G first came out we declared a $200 phone shouldn’t be this good, and right now with Cricket you’re getting all that goodness for free. This includes a 6.6-inch screen, a 50-megapixel camera, 64GB of storage space for photos and movies, and an all-around immersive experience. The Galaxy A14 offers virtually lag-free 5G connectivity and a long-lasting battery, so you can stay at work or play all throughout the day.

Samsung Galaxy A13 — $40, was $160

Samsung's Galaxy A13 from all angles.
Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A13 was Samsung’s cheapest 5G when it was first released, and it stays true to its roots with this amazing discount. The phone provides speedy and reliable performance, smooth browsing, and fast streaming. It has fast-charging battery technology that will keep you up and running throughout the day. Its 6.6-inch screen is great for keeping in touch with friends and for browsing social media, and the 50-megapixel camera gets you in the content creation game as well.

Apple iPhone 11 — $50, was $500

The Apple iPhone 11 against a white background.

While there are newer generations of the Apple iPhone available, it wasn’t that long ago that the Apple iPhone 11 found itself amongst the best phones. This is reason alone to make it your new phone of choice, but this $50 price tag from Cricket adds even more incentive. You can shoot 4K videos and take beautiful portraits with the iPhone 11, as it features Apple’s dual-camera system. You can capture low-light photos with the popular Night Mode, and the A13 Bionic chip is great for not only photography, but for gaming and augmented reality as well.

Topics
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
