The best Garmin Watch Black Friday deals you can shop now

Jennifer Allen
Outdoor workout data shown on the Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2).
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

For active tech fans, a Garmin Watch is near essential. The best Garmin Watches are generally more robust than the average smartwatch and they’re designed with an active lifestyle in mind. That means better navigation features, better tracking of whatever it is you’re doing, and even training plans to help you perfect that marathon you’re aiming towards. Some of the best smartwatches around for avid runners, swimmers, or hikers, it’s great to see some awesome Black Friday deals pop up for those seeking Garmin watches. We’ve picked out the very best around and listed them below.

Best Garmin Watch Black Friday deal

Garmin Forerunner 255 GPS Smartwatch — $250, was $350

Garmin
The Garmin Forerunner 255 GPS Smartwatch is primarily a running watch and perfect for helping you train for your next big race. Not only does it tell you how far and how hard to run but its training plans also encourage you to rest, planning out periods of time for recovery. An impressive 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode or up to 30 hours in GPS mode mean no need to charge so often compared to regular smartwatches.
Each morning, you’ll get a morning report which summarizes your sleep along with providing you with a daily workout suggestion so you can figure out what you should be doing for the day. When running or preparing for your next race, you can check out completion time predictions so you can anticipate what to expect from your performance. At all times, your heart rate variability is tracked too giving you insight into your overall wellness, recovery and training performance.
Besides running plans and feeling like you have a personal trainer on your wrist, the Garmin Forerunner 255 GPS Smartwatch also has support for many other workouts like cycling and open-water swimming. A multi-band satellite gives you superior accuracy as you travel and it’s always simple to share your location if you ever feel unsafe or you want your loved ones to track you in potentially remote locations. For the runner in your life, this is an essential addition to their arsenal.

More Garmin Watch Black Friday deals we love

The Garmin Vivoactive 5's main watch face.
Mark Jansen / Digital Trends
