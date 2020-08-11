The best Google Pixel 4a cases and covers

Looking for a great smartphone that doesn’t break the bank? The Google Pixel 4a is the latest entry in Google’s Pixel range, and it’s a stunning phone with a flagship camera and a price that’ll fit much better into budgets that can’t accommodate a flagship price. But even a cheaper phone deserves protection, as breakages or replacements will eat into the money you’ve saved by picking a phone with a lower price. Here are some of the best Google Pixel 4a cases to keep your budget phone looking shiny and stop it from meeting a sticky end.

Spigen Slim Armor Essential S Case

Looking for slim protection that doesn’t block your view? Spigen’s Slim Armor Essential S is the case for you. It’s made from completely clear TPU and polycarbonate, so you can show off your phone’s great style. It’s not just about showing off your phone though, and you’ll find plenty of protection here too. The flexible TPU material will protect against scratches and minor drops, and it’s been treated so it doesn’t yellow as it ages, while the polycarbonate back provides a solid backbone. An excellent everyday case, even if it is a bit expensive when bought from Spigen.

Ghostek Covert Case

With a large 5.81-inch display and an eye-catching design, there’s not much that’s covert about the Pixel 4a — but that won’t be true with this case from Ghostek. The Covert case’s name is something of a misnomer, because it’s definitely obvious, with its protective edges and red highlights on the smoke-black option, but it’s a great choice nonetheless. It’s a dual-layer case, made from a hard polycarbonate back and a shock-absorbant TPU bumper, and it also comes with a kickstand, perfect for propping the phone in landscape while watching videos. It’s deceptively protective too, and Ghostek boasts of drop protection of up to 8 feet. That’s not bad at all for the price.

Olixar Leather-Style Wallet Case

Looking for a case that adds complete protection, and some additional utility as well? You probably want a wallet folio case. This wallet case from Olixar covers all sides of your phone, thanks to the wraparound cover and inner case. It has room for payment cards, tickets, or spare cash in the inside pocket, and it can fold into a horizontal stand as well. All right, it’s not real leather, not at this price, but the PU leather used looks good and is durable to boot. It’s an excellent case that adds style and protection in equal measure.

Moment Thin Photography Case

The Pixel 4a has a flagship-level camera, but with only a single lens, it lacks some hardware tricks, like wide-angle shots. You can fix that with this case from Moment. A special attachment over the lens hole takes one of Moment’s range of lenses, and with a simple twist, you can add wide-angle, fisheye, or macro lenses, adding a completely different spin to your photography. It’s fairly protective, and there’s a lanyard point as well, so a wrist strap can be added. However, be warned that this case is expensive for what it is, and the lenses themselves aren’t cheap.

Otterbox Symmetry Clear Stardust Glitter Case

If you want serious protection, one of the first places you visit is Otterbox. But just because Otterbox offers some great protection doesn’t mean it can’t do style too. The Symmetry Clear series offers some fantastic protection with drop protection that’s been through Otterbox’s rigorous tests, but it also looks good. The Stardust Glitter variant is the perfect case for someone who wants to show off some glittery goodness, but also wants to use Otterbox’s combination of polycarbonate and TPU to keep their phone safe. An excellent case, but certainly a pricey one.

UAG Scout Series Case

UAG is another brand with a strong name for phone protection, and we’re pleased to see it’s brought the Scout series to the Pixel 4a. It’s made from flexible but strong TPU, and it’s been rated up to military standards for drop protection. UAG’s cases have never been the most understated, but the Scout series is one of its sleeker and more stylish options, and we dig its minimalist look. Tough and unpretentious, this is a good case if you want protection but don’t want to let everyone know how rugged you are.

Incipio DualPro Case

Incipio’s DualPro case brings twin layers of protection, but without adding all the extra bulk you might have come to expect from heavy-duty cases. It’s made from a hard polycarbonate shell laid over a soft TPU inner core, and this combination gives you the strength and shock-resistance needed to protect against a wide range of everyday hazards — and it includes drop protection of up to 10 feet. The asking price isn’t too bad either, and the quality speaks for itself.

Poetic Revolution Case

Great protection doesn’t have to cost a lot, just like how a great phone doesn’t have to cost a lot. Cover your budget phone with a budget case from Poetic. The Revolution case is certainly protective, and it comes with several layers of resistant materials to prove its point. It offers military-grade performance for drops, has a screen protector to complete the protection, and has a built-in kickstand. On the minus side, it’s not exactly stylish unless you’re looking for a rugged industrial look. But at this price, we can’t really complain.

Editors' Recommendations