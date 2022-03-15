Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 looks stunning, so if you’ve already pre-ordered yours, we can bet you’re excited for its arrival. With its new M1 chip, upgraded front-facing camera, and 5G, it’s a fantastic choice for work or play.

While you wait for your iPad Air 5 to arrive, it’s the perfect time to shop for a protective case to keep that 10.9-inch display safe from impact, scratches, and scuffs. And if you’re planning on using your iPad for work and productivity, chances are you’re after a keyboard case. With so many cases with detachable keyboards out there to choose from, finding a reliable one can prove tricky. Not to worry! We’ve rounded up some of the best iPad Air 5 keyboard cases around right now, and we’ll add to this list as we find more excellent choices.

Don’t need a keyboard? Then you’ll want to check out our roundup of the best iPad Air 5 cases, including slim, rugged, and crystal clear options.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio

Check in for the full Apple experience with Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio. It’s not cheap, but you get the high-quality construction you’d expect from Apple. The keyboard adjusts to two convenient typing angles and is quick and responsive for typing emails, work reports, and more, although it feels a little cramped compared to a full-sized keyboard. You don’t need to waste time pairing or charging this keyboard either, as it draws power from your iPad — a major plus for those who always forget to charge their keyboard — so just attach it and get going.

ESR Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case

This next case from ESR ticks all the productivity boxes. The keyboard lets you cycle through seven backlit colors and three brightness levels, while an 800mAh battery gives you up to three months’ daily use before you’ll need to recharge. You also get a precision trackpad with full multi-touch gesture support and a row of iPadOS shortcut keys for adjusting your screen, switching tasks, and more.

The case itself has a secure magnetic latch to keep your iPad screen safe on the go, and auto sleep/wake function to conserve battery life. The floating cantilever stand adjusts seamlessly to multiple angles for the perfect, comfortable typing experience. This keyboard is a great option for those who spend hours a day typing on their iPad, and the backlighting ensures you can see what you’re doing in even the darkest environments.

Logitech Ultrathin Keyboard Folio

Logitech’s Ultrathin Keyboard Folio is, as its name suggests, ultrathin and light. Yet it incorporates a full-sized Bluetooth keyboard with iOS shortcuts, great for longer typing sessions or anybody who struggles with cramped keyboards. The case itself is durable and water repellent, with a SecureLock system that holds your iPad Air firmly in the frame, hidden magnets to keep the folio closed, protecting your tablet’s screen from scratches, scuffs, and impact, and auto sleep/wake function. The case folds out into a dual-view stand for typing and viewing, and you’ll get around three months’ battery life from a full charge with the included USB cable. It comes in a sleek Midnight Blue that looks professional enough for the office.

Zagg Pro Keys Keyboard Case

If battery life is a key consideration when choosing the right keyboard case, this from Zagg won’t disappoint, offering up to one year of battery life on a full charge. The durable PC Case features corner bumpers and rubberized edges and button covers to keep your iPad safe, providing 6.6 feet of drop protection. Despite this high level of protection, this is a slim, lightweight case with a comfortably-sized keyboard that offers a precise typing experience. The keyboard cycles through seven backlit colors to suit any dim environment, and there’s an in-built Apple Pencil holder too. Both the keyboard and pencil holder can be easily magnetically detached from your iPad when you don’t need them.

Brydge Air Max+ Keyboard Case

With the Brydge Air Max+ Keyboard Case, you get what you pay for. This is a high-quality case constructed from durable materials, with antimicrobial protection built into the exterior of the case and keyboard. It’s easy to attach to your iPad thanks to the included strong magnets and SnapFit technology, while Instant-On connectivity ensures your iPad Air and keyboard are always ready when you need them. This case includes a true native multi-touch trackpad, one of the only third-party cases on the market to include this, and you get military-grade drop protection against drops of up to four feet too. What more could you want?

Logitech Combo Touch Backlit Keyboard Case

The final case on our list is another Logitech pick. This time it’s an ultra-thin, light case with a woven fabric outer and a laptop-like keyboard. No need to pair or charge this case to get started typing — it uses SmartConnector tech and draws power from your iPad, plus it supports the auto sleep/wake function to conserve battery life. You get four use modes: Type Mode, View Mode, Sketch Mode, and Read Mode. The handy kickstand offers 50 degrees of tilt, so you can easily find the perfect typing or viewing angle, and talking of viewing, it’s easy to detach the keyboard when you’re watching videos or reading on your iPad.

This case is molded for a perfect, precise fit, protecting your tablet from impact and scratches. It boasts the largest trackpad of any Logitech keyboard case to date, and you can use your favorite Multi-touch trackpad gestures. There’s also a handy row of iPadOS shortcut keys, and the keyboard has adjustable backlighting with 16 levels of brightness that can be easily tweaked using the shortcut keys. Finally, this case features an open side so you can charge your Apple Pencil without removing the case. Pick it up in Oxford Grey or Sand (a lighter grey).

