The 18 most stylish iPhone docks and charging stands for your device

It’s certainly handy to be able to prop up your iPhone and charge it while you sleep, but finding the right iPhone dock can be tough. You want something that seamlessly blends in with your bedroom nightstand or office desk, while providing simple functionality at an affordable price. We’ve been scouring the web’s current offering of iPhone charging docks and below are the best available, from Henge and Elevation Lab to Mophie. If you have an iPhone 8, 8 Plus, or iPhone X, then you should also check out the best wireless phone chargers.

Elevation Dock 4 ($60) Taking everything it learned from the last few iterations, Elevation Lab has proclaimed its fourth-generation iPhone dock as its best ever, and we’re inclined to agree. It’s $30 cheaper than its predecessor with a streamlined, thoughtful, adjustable design. Your iPhone is cradled by medical-grade silicone, zinc inserts provide some weight, and steel knobs enable you to set the perfect angle and the right height to accommodate your iPhone case. A nano-suction pad on the bottom stops the dock from sliding, and it comes with a good quality braided cable with a Velcro tie to keep things neat. It comes in matte black or white. Buy one now from: Amazon Elevation Lab

Belkin PowerHouse Charge Dock ($100) This one is for people with an iPhone and an Apple Watch. The magnetic charging module for your Apple Watch and the Lightning connector for your iPhone are built into the dock, so you can charge them both via a single wall outlet. The dial on the back enables you to make fine adjustments to the Lightning connector, so you can position it perfectly to fit your iPhone model and whatever case it’s wearing. The base is weighted, so it’s sturdy and isn’t going to fall over or slide around on the night stand. It also features a simple design that will fit easily with most décor. Buy one now from: Amazon Belkin

Twelve South HiRise 2 Stand ($40) Here’s a smart metal pedestal that’s finished in black, silver, or white. The stand just docks your device at the bottom, so it will take any iPhone or iPad (except the iPad Pro 12.9-inch), with or without a case on. It works with an Apple Lightning Cable, but you’ll have to use your own, because there isn’t one provided. There’s a machined dial behind the two metal supports that hold your device, which allows for fine adjustments. It leaves all the rest of your ports, controls, and speakers open, so it’s easy to use your iPhone while it’s sitting in the stand. An extra $20 gets you the Deluxe version which ships with both Lightning and Micro USB cables. Buy one now from: Amazon

Pad & Quill Timber Catchall ($100) This practical bedside stand and tray is designed primarily for an Apple Watch, but there’s also a slot for any size of iPhone, and it’s easy to run a Lightning cable up through the same hole as the Apple Watch’s charging magnet. It’s crafted from a single piece of hardwood, available in your choice of Sapele, Cherry, or Walnut. The finish is really nice and smooth, with rounded corners to boot. There’s even a thoughtful indent at each end of the tray which makes it easy to pick your iPhone up, and there’s an extra tray for keys or loose change. Buy one now from: Pad & Quill Amazon

Carved Skate Dock ($94) These unique, colorful, striped docks are hand crafted in Indiana using recycled skateboards. You can slot any iPhone into this dock — so long as its an iPhone 3 or newer — and it’s even roomy enough to cater an iPhone outfitted with a slim case. There are slots in the bottom and a groove out the back so you can easily plug in a charging cable or headphones. There’s also a slot for the speaker and the open mouth of the dock acts as a natural amplifier, directing the sound into the room and boosting it between 5 and 10 decibels. A metal plate on the base also adds some weight to help keep it steady. Buy one now from: Carved

Anker Multi-Angle Stand ($10) Here’s a clever, adjustable stand that will work with any phone or tablet the measures between 4 and 10 inches, which includes every iPhone. It’s made of aluminum and there are rubber pads to protect the iPhone while it’s sitting in the cradle and to prevent slipping. Press the button on the side and you can adjust the angle to suit your needs — there are nine different angles in total to choose from. It’s also very portable, meaning you can easily take it with you, and it still feels quite sturdy when housing your device. The stand comes in either silver or black. Buy one now from: Amazon

Native Union Dock ($50) This dock features an elegant, simple design with a weighted silicone base that’s available in black slate, dark blue, or a beige stone color. An angled piece of aluminum in gray slate, gold, or rose gold slots into the base to prop up your iPhone at an angle. You do have to insert your own charging cable, which is a bit disappointing when you consider the dock’s steep price tag. There are adapters in the base, so the dock can accommodate your iPhone naked or with a slim case on. It works with the iPhone 5 and later, along with the the iPad 4 and up. Buy one now from: Amazon

Henge Gravitas Dock ($70) The beauty of a really solid dock, like this one by Henge Docks, is that it won’t shift around when you slide your iPhone in and out of it. Henge uses a dense zinc alloy to produce the Gravitas Dock, which, in turn, has a diameter of just 3.5 inches and weighs in at 2.5 pounds. It comes with a black insert, so it can accommodate an iPhone, iPhone Plus, or an iPad Mini, and it is MFi certified. The beauty of this system is that, when a new iPhone comes out, you can just get the new insert. There’s also a USB port for charging and syncing (cable provided), and an audio line out so you can plug in speakers if you want to. Buy one now from: Henge Amazon