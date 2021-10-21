The iPhone X may be a few years old now, but it’s still a gorgeous phone with a stunning 5.8-inch screen that demands protection. What better way to keep your phone safe than with a wallet case? From leather folio cases to card cases with hidden compartments, wallet cases let you carry your cards, ID, and cash whether you’re out for a run, at the gym, or just traveling light. We’ve rounded up some of the best iPhone X wallet cases and covers around to help you find your next case without any of the hard work.

These cases will only fit the iPhone X (2018). If you’re the proud owner of an iPhone XS Max, you might want to check out our roundup of the best iPhone XS Max wallet cases and covers.

Smartish Wallet Slayer Fir Sure Case

Style and substance don’t often go hand in hand, but with this wood-effect wallet case from Smartish, you can tick both boxes. The Wallet Slayer case also comes in an array of other colors, but we love this light wood version, and we think it’s the best wood wallet case you can buy Fir Sure (sorry). There’s space to secure three cards and cash, as well as high-grip textured sides to keep your phone firmly in hand and protective air pockets in each corner that act like airbags should you drop your phone. This ultra-light, durable case is wireless charging compatible too.

Noreve Tradition B Leather Wallet Case

You can’t beat a classic leather wallet case, and Noreve’s Tradition B case is one of our favorites. This wallet case is manufactured from high-quality handcrafted leather, with a slim yet padded design offering 360-degree protection for your phone. Its internal pockets are ideal for storing cards, ID, cash, and documents, while the fastener keeps the case firmly shut in your pocket or bag.

OtterBox Strada Series Case

OtterBox is known for its protective cases, and the Strada Series case is an excellent choice for those who want to leave their wallet at home. Crafted from premium leather, this case will improve with age as it develops a gorgeous, unique patina. The interior polycarbonate shell holds your phone securely while the leather folio wraps around your iPhone for total protection. There’s a vertical card slot for cards or cash and a magnetic latch to ensure the case doesn’t open unless you want it to.

Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet

Fans of colorful cases, rejoice! Snakehive’s vintage leather wallet comes in an array of shades including our favorite, this deep plum — the navy is also rather eye-catching. But there’s more to this case than just good looks. Handcrafted from top-grain Nubuck leather, it features a suede-like finish that will age beautifully, developing a patina over time that makes every case totally unique. Inside the soft leather outer there are three card slots and a money slip, as well as a flexible plastic inner to hold your phonE and a magnetic closure to keep the case shut. Best of all, this case folds back into a landscape kickstand for hands-free video calls or Netflix binges.

Twelve South Journal Case

This full-grain leather journal case from Twelve South is one of our favorites. Available in cognac leather, a deep tan, it features a composite shell with soft leather inlay and genuine leather folio. There are slots for cash and cards, as well as a handy window to store your ID. The built-in viewing stand’s ideal for watching YouTube videos or video calls. What’s more, the leather finish will age beautifully, making this case a real investment.

Spigen Slim Armor CS Case

When you want a card case that isn’t a leather folio, Spigen’s Slim Armor CS case is an excellent choice. This super-slim dual-layer case meets military-grade standards for drop protection thanks to Air Cushion technology. Its slim profile ensures it’s easy to slip your iPhone into a pocket, and there’s space for up to two cards and some cash in the hidden rear compartment. Raised bezels around the camera keep it safe if you place your phone down, too.

Vofolen Card Case

Want a slim card case that’s also a budget buy? Vofolen’s card case comes in an array of gorgeous metallic colors, but our favorite is this deep blue one. Constructed from dual-layer TPU and scratch-resistant polycarbonate, this case provides superior protection for your iPhone, though you’ll still need a screen protector. In the hidden sliding compartment on the back, there’s space for two cards and cash — and the compartment is so well hidden that nobody will even know it’s there.

Nomad Rugged Folio Case

A leather folio case will stand the test of time, and this Rugged Folio from Nomad is built to last. Made from high-grade polycarbonate with raised TPE bumpers, it protects your phone — and screen — from drops, bumps, and scratches. The exterior is crafted from high-quality Horween leather that will develop a patina over time, making each case totally unique. There’s space for three cards and an extra slot for cash, and you won’t need to take this case off to wirelessly charge your phone either.

Native Union Clic Card Case

This super-slim leather case is a must if you’re on a budget. For $10, you get a case crafted from genuine Argentinian vegetable-tanned leather, with a shock-absorbing polymer frame and raised rubber bumpers for drop protection. This case fits the iPhone X perfectly and also features handy Anti-NFC collision, which prevents issues with contactless payments when tapping down your card.

Belemay Leather Wallet Case

Another classic leather wallet — but this case from Belmay comes in a choice of seven colors. Handcrafted from high-quality Italian cowhide leather, this case offers 360-degree protection against scratches, drops, and bumps. There are three card slots and a handy bill compartment for ID or cash, and the RFID-blocking card holder keeps your cards safe, while raised edges around the screen and camera provide additional protection. Fold this leather case back into a kickstand for hands-free video calls or watching your favorite TV shows.

Dockem Exec Wallet Case

Available in gray, black, or brown synthetic leather, this wallet case from Dockem adds a dose of vintage style to your iPhone. It’s ultra-slim, ideal if you stash your iPhone in your pocket, and features two rear slots for cards or ID. It’s also wireless charging compatible, but we recommend removing your cards first.

ProCase Genuine Leather Wallet Case

The final case on our list is this gorgeously soft leather wallet case from ProCase. Available in black or tan, it’s crafted from premium genuine vintage leather for a classic look. There are two card slots inside, plus a handy pocket for your cash and a magnetic closure to keep the case shut. Shock-resistant corners and edges keep your phone safe from drops and bumps, and the case folds back into a horizontal kickstand for hands-free viewing or calls.

