Best leather iPhone 11 Pro Max cases

Bigger is better, or so they say. For iPhones, the biggest, baddest model you can get these days is the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which has a massive 6.5-inch display. Naturally, you’ll want to protect that large screen and expensive investment. We covered some of the best overall cases for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, but if leather is your thing, here are some great protective case options for the smartphone made of premium leather materials.

OtterBox Strada Series Case

OtterBox is known for its premium mobile device cases and attention to quality and detail, and this case is no exception. Designed in a selection of colored leathers, it has dual materials that also include a polycarbonate shell for added protection against bumps, drops, scratches, and scrapes. The folio-styled case is slim and sleek, easily sliding into your back pocket. It also has a vertical card slot for holding some cash, a credit card, your office ID tag, or a hotel room key.

Snakehive Leather Wallet Case

Handmade in Europe using genuine nubuck leather that ages over time to result in a unique patina finish, each case is also hand-stitched for a sophisticated look. The inner section is made from soft and smooth leather, with a secure, rubberized TPU holder that adds shock-absorption and additional protection against drops and falls. Store up to three credit cards (or other cards) inside, along with other papers in the inside note slot, like cash. Flip the case over to use it as a viewing stand while watching movies on the go.

ESR Premium Real Leather Case

Creating a natural patina over time with the high-quality, soft-touch leather, this case is ultra-thin and doesn’t add much bulk to the device. Because of the natural variations in leather, each one is unique in design. The leather exterior is complemented by the soft microfiber lining, while raised edges further protect the phone’s screen from scratches.

Apple Leather Folio

If you want the cream of the crop, opt for Apple’s own authentic folio case, which costs significantly more than the others but will provide you with an air of prestige. Opt for the regal aubergine finish, which comes with a soft microfiber lining. You’ll get iPhone-specific features, too, such as opening the case to automatically wake the phone and closing it to put it to sleep. It has a space to hold cash, small notes, and cards, and the case can stay on the phone while wirelessly charging.

Tendlin Wood Grain Case With Leather

This case combines wood veneer with carbon fiber texture leather on the back and TPU rubber inside. It’s a slim fit design case that offers simple protection along with good grip, so the phone won’t slide out of your hands. A raised lip lift further helps protect the phone’s screen, and a camera cutout means you can still comfortably snap photos or shoot video while the phone is housed inside. It supports wireless charging, so you can plop the phone down on a Qi-enabled charging surface without having to take it out of the case.

Mous Case Limitless 3.0

AiroShock technology provides impact protection in the lining of this case, which is made from black leather for a trendy yet classic look. It also employs the AutoAlignPlus mounting system for magnetically mounting to other Limitless 3.0 accessories for wireless charging. Raised top and bottom edges help protect the screen against drops and scratches.

Nomad Rugged Case

With a sportier look than the others, this is the most minimalist case on the list, ideal for those who just want something simple yet classic. It’s made from hydrophobic Heinen leather from Germany, which is waterproof, so you can comfortably take your phone with you to the gym or for a run. It also has ventilation channels. Additionally, it has a high-grade polycarbonate body bonded to a raised TPE bumper on the edge and is compatible with wireless charging.

Zttopo Wallet Case

This is the leather case of all leather cases, combining the benefit of an oversized wallet or clutch with a phone case. It has a zippered case and detachable back cover that can hold the phone magnetically. Because of the magnetic attachment, however, you have to remove your phone in order to wirelessly charge it. It can also hold cards and money in several pockets, and it even comes with a bonus tempered glass screen protector. It’s made from premium selected leather and comes in different finish options, ideal for both men and women.

Editors' Recommendations