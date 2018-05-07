The best LG G7 ThinQ cases to keep your LG phone looking new

If you’re an LG aficionado, then the release of the LG G7 ThinQ has likely caught your attention. With the latest Snapdragon 845 processor, incredible boombox sound, and a cool suite of cameras, could this be the phone to put LG on the top of the smartphone market?

No matter how cool the G7 ThinQ is though, it’s not going to beat gravity. Dropping a glass-covered and expensive smartphone is a heart-stopping moment, and everyday situations can lead to a shiny smartphone becoming scratched and unsightly. That is why we put together a list of the best LG G7 ThinQ cases currently available to keep your LG phone safe.

Avidet Flexible Clear Case ($8) The LG G7 ThinQ is a triumph of modern smartphone design, and no one can blame you for not wanting to cover that up. That is where this clear case from Avidet comes in. It’s made from flexible thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) that absorbs shocks well, giving it some resistance against drops and knocks. The soft material also lends more grip to the phone, and the raised dots on the back of the case prevent condensation from forming. Be warned that you won’t get the same level of protection you get from a larger, more protective case, but it’s still a great choice if you don’t want to hide your phone away. Buy one now from: Amazon

Spigen Neo Hybrid Herringbone Case ($17) Spigen will be a familiar name to some. The veteran case maker is well known for a reason, and its range of well-made protective cases is the choice of many. The Neo Hybrid case combines a shock-absorbent TPU inner core with a hard outer shell of polycarbonate (PC), giving a good balance of soft and hard that protects against a wide range of hazards. The Herringbone pattern on the TPU core gives a cool style to the case, adding to your G7 ThinQ’s look, and it’s really quite reasonably priced. With Spigen boasting of military-grade drop protection, the Neo Hybrid is a strong contender in both protection and style. Buy one now from: Amazon

Obliq Flex Pro Protective Case ($14) Obliq might be a name that most people don’t recognize, but the company from Southern California has been putting out stellar smartphone cases for the past few years. The Flex Pro is made from flexible TPU — hence the name — and brings a good balance of protection and style. The case is divided into two parts, with a brushed metal texture on the top joined by a carbon fiber look on the bottom. It’s a good combination, and we dig the style. It’s not all style and no substance either — a raised lip around the case edges stops your phone from resting on surfaces, and the shock-absorbing TPU provides military-grade protection against threats. It’s slim, rugged, stylish, and a great addition to your LG G7 ThinQ. Buy one now from: Obliq

Ringke Fusion-X Bumper Case ($13) Want some serious protection that looks the part? Ringke‘s Fusion-X case brings the best of TPU and PC to this bumper case to provide fantastic protection that doesn’t muck around. The TPU bumper around the edge of the phone helps to absorb blows and drops, keeping the energy away from the phone itself, while the hard and clear PC back helps your phone to stay scratch-free, while still showing off your style. It’s tested to MIL-STD 810G, has a raised bezel to ensure your phone doesn’t rest on surfaces, and even has a slot to attach a lanyard for the ultimate drop-protection. While it’s somewhat bulky, if you need to be sure your phone will be safe, this is a great choice. Buy one now from: Amazon

VRS Design Layered Dandy Wallet Case ($17) While the name may conjure images of foppish extravagance, VRS Design‘s Layered Dandy is anything of the sort. A good wallet is a timeless piece, and this is certainly a great example of that. Your G7 ThinQ clips into the case, and is protected by durable and easy-to-maintain PU leather, with a cover that flips around the phone’s screen when not in use. Boldly colored stitching and edging gives this case a unique flair that sets it apart from other wallet cases — though there is a more sober Coffee Brown variant if you prefer. There’s room for multiple cards in the case’s cover, and there’s even a little pocket for spare cash. It looks the business, protects well, and makes a great choice for anyone who needs to give their G7 ThinQ that executive look. Buy one now from: VRS Amazon

Olixar X-Ranger Survival Case ($23) If adding utility is the name of your case game, then look no further than the Olixar X-Ranger. It’s a pretty decent little protective case that uses multiple layers of PC and TPU to help absorb shocks and prevent hazards from getting through to your phone, complete with a raised bezel to elevate your phone from surfaces. The really awesome part of this case lies below the surface though — flip up the built-in horizontal kickstand and you will also find a credit card-sized multitool that comes equipped with up to 26 different uses. It’s somewhat plain in style, with a brushed metal look over the back panel, but what it lacks in style it makes up for in substance. Buy one now from: Mobile Fun