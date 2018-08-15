Digital Trends
The best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 screen protectors

Protect your titan with the best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 screen protectors

Mark Jansen
Galaxy Note 9 selfie
The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is a whole lot of phone with a bunch of desirable features. No matter if the increased power, the A.I.-powered camera, or the improved DeX mode is your favorite, the Note 9 is promising to be one of the 2018’s biggest and best phones.

But with great power comes great responsibility. It’s an expensive phone, with prices starting at a startling $1,000 — and worst of all, it’s made from easily breakable glass. We’ve made sure most of your phone is covered with our selection of the best Galaxy Note 9 cases — but what about the all-important screen? At 6.4 inches, it’s a huge part of the phone, and just as easily broken.

Don’t worry, we’ve not forgotten about it. Here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 screen protectors to keep your huge (and expensive) phone gorgeous.

Whitestone Dome Full Cover ($45)

best samsung galaxy note 9 screen protectors whitestone dome

When it comes to getting completely covered and seamless screen protection, Whitestone Dome is always near the top of our list. The Whitestone Dome screen protector is made from scratch-resistant tempered glass that curves to fit your screen. It has also been treated with an oleophobic coating to resist fingerprints and oily marks. However, the most important part isn’t the protector itself, but the application method, which puts a layer of liquid glass between the protector and your Note 9’s display. When cured by the UV lamp, this gives a close and tight fit, ensuring that no touch sensitivity or clarity is lost. It’s expensive, but it’s one of the best screen protectors you can get.

Amazon Mobile Fun

Spigen NeoFlex — Twin Pack ($30)

best samsung galaxy note 9 screen protectors spigen

A name with a great pedigree, Spigen is one of the best brands around for phone protection, whether that’s in cases or screen protectors. The NeoFlex is made from a flexible material that fully covers your screen from edge to edge, providing great protection against scratches. It’s self-healing and should cover small scratches over time. The wet installation method ensures a close fit to your Note 9, but also avoids any rainbow effects or bubbles. It’s not going to be quite as protective as a glass protector, and might not help against the more serious drops — but it’s still a great choice. Best of all, you get two in case of accidents.

Spigen Amazon

Otterbox Alpha Glass ($45)

best samsung galaxy note 9 screen protectors otterbox

Otterbox‘s cases are some of the hardiest cases around, and its options for screen protection live up to the same reputation. You’ll find tempered glass here, with scratch-resistance and a special coating that stops the protector from shattering when broken, so you won’t need to pick broken glass off the floor. It’s super-hard, and Otterbox has also worked hard to ensure it’s clear, and doesn’t impinge on your Note 9’s touch sensitivity. The Alpha Glass is on the expensive side, but it’s a great choice to pair with one of Otterbox’s own cases.

Otterbox

Tech21 Impact Shield ($40)

best samsung galaxy note 9 screen protectors tech21 2

Another great choice in flexible film protectors, the Impact Shield from Tech21 hides a secret behind its clear, flexible protection. It’s made from BulletShield — a material Tech21 claims is used in manufacturing bulletproof glass. While you still shouldn’t unload a handgun at it, this material does boost the strength of the Impact Shield, giving it great scratch-resistance. It fits perfectly, molding to your Note 9’s curved screen, and stretching from edge to edge. It’s easy to apply too, thanks to the included applicator and bubble-free method. It’s tough enough to last for a while, but if it doesn’t it’s backed up by Tech21’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

Tech21

InvisibleShield Glass Curve ($50)

best samsung galaxy note 9 screen protectors invisibleshield

When curved screens were new, getting a curved glass screen protector was hard and not many manufacturers were up to the task. Thankfully, many have figured it out, and this InvisibleShield protector is one of the best. The curved glass is shaped to fit your Note 9 perfectly, while also being extremely hard and resistant to scratches. The adhesive covers the whole of the protector, so it sits close to your device with no air between that could block clarity and sensitivity. The other side comes with an oleophobic coating to stop unsightly smudges and fingerprints. It’s bubble-free and easy to apply, and if it breaks, it comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

Zagg

Skinomi TechSkin — Twin Pack ($8)

best samsung galaxy note 9 screen protectors skinomi

We’ve listed some of the best brands on the market in this list, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get a great screen protector from elsewhere. It’s made from a clear, flexible film that’s also used to coat luxury cars, military aircraft, and even the NASA space shuttle. That’s quite the family link, and it’s probably that which spurs Skinomi to claim the TechSkin is the toughest film protector on the market. It’s treated to resist any yellowing due to age, and it’s also self-healing, so any minor scratches should disappear. It’s cheap but effective — and you also get two for the price, making this an excellent choice.

Skinomi Amazon

Zizo Tempered Glass ($20)

best samsung galaxy note 9 screen protectors zizo

Made to combine with Zizo’s protective cases for the Note 9, this screen protector is still worthy of your attention, even without one of Zizo’s cases. It’s made from extremely hard tempered glass, and should resist scratches well, as well as offering good protection in case of drops. It fits around the edges of your Note 9, offering complete protection — but these additional “wings” can cause issues with some protective cases, so be sure to check beforehand if your case covers these areas. It’s super-thin, measuring only 0.33mm, and it’s extremely easy to apply with a bubble-free application method.

Zizo Amazon

CoverOn InvisiGuard Series ($12)

best samsung galaxy note 9 screen protectors coveron

Billed as the “anti-everything” screen protector, the InvisiGuard protector from CoverOn is anti-bubble, anti-scratch, anti-fingerprint, and anti-UV glare, giving it great protection from a variety of threats. Not only that, it has a slim fit which means it’s compatible with most protective cases, as well as being 99 percent clear. It’s rated to a 9H on the hardness scale, and it comes with a 90-day guarantee, so you can make sure it’s tough enough for your life. It’s also easy to apply, and comes with all the tools you need for the job.

CoverOn Amazon

BodyGuardz Pure Arc Privacy Premium ($55)

best samsung galaxy note 9 screen protectors bodyguardz

The Note 9 is an amazing productivity device, and even if you aren’t processing super-secret government data, you still probably have stuff on there you don’t want prying eyes to see. That’s where BodyGuardz‘s Pure Arc Privacy protector comes in. With this attached, your screen becomes unreadable from certain angles, making it harder for anyone peeking at you to see what you see — keeping your information safe. It’s also made from tempered glass, giving you strong protection — while still being extremely thin. While this will impact on your ability to share your screen with others, it might be worth it if you’re worried about your privacy.

BodyGuardz Amazon

LiQuid Shield Max Coverage ($8)

best samsung galaxy note 9 screen protectors iq shield

Last, but certainly not least — IQ Shield‘s LiQuid Shield protector is another film protector that molds around your device to provide a perfect fit. However, it’s got a few tricks up its sleeve, including a four-layer construction, comprising an anti-yellowing layer, a clear layer for transparency, a tough protective layer, and a layer of advanced adhesive that ensures a tight fit to your Note 9. Despite this, IQ Shield claims it’s near invisible to the naked eye, so you won’t regret putting it on when you glance at your screen. It’s covered by IQ Shield’s replacement policy, and is a wonderful budget choice for your non-budget phone.

IQ Shield Amazon

